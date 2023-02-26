Emily Carver

Emily Carver is a key player on App State's basketball team. 

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — The Sun Belt Conference announced the seeding and matchups for the 2023 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women's Basketball Championship late Friday evening and App State is the No. 10 seed. The Mountaineers will take on No. 7 seed Louisiana in the second round on Wednesday, March 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The SBC Women's Basketball Championship is scheduled for Feb. 28-March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla. All 14 teams will make an appearance in the single-elimination tournament. All games leading up to the tournament final will be available to stream on ESPN+. Monday's championship game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.