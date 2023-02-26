BOONE — The Sun Belt Conference announced the seeding and matchups for the 2023 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women's Basketball Championship late Friday evening and App State is the No. 10 seed. The Mountaineers will take on No. 7 seed Louisiana in the second round on Wednesday, March 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The SBC Women's Basketball Championship is scheduled for Feb. 28-March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla. All 14 teams will make an appearance in the single-elimination tournament. All games leading up to the tournament final will be available to stream on ESPN+. Monday's championship game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.
The Mountaineers' 2022-23 regular season was highlighted by the first triple-digit victory under head coach Angel Elderkin's tenure, a new program record for 3-point buckets made in a season, redshirt senior Janay Sanders' 1,000th collegiate career point and sophomore Emily Carver's Sun Belt Player of the Week recognition.
App State eclipsed 100 points on Dec. 10 as it defended Holmes Court against Johnson C. Smith. The victory marked the Mountaineers' 19th 100-point game in program history. The Black and Gold had last scored 107 points on Feb. 25, 1987 against High Point.
The Mountaineers also surpassed their program record for 3-pointers made in a season, which was previously 215, set in 2018-19. App State recorded 223 3-point buckets during the 2022-23 regular season.
Sanders drilled her 1,000th collegiate career point on Feb. 4 in Conway, S.C., as the Mountaineers took on Coastal Carolina. The Charlotte, N.C., native recorded 171 points her freshman year at La Salle and has recorded 899 in her time at App State. She currently has 1,070 career points.
Sophomore Emily Carver, who has led the Sun Belt in 3-point percentage and made 3-pointers for the season and league play for most of the 2022-23 campaign, was named the SBC Player of the Week on Jan. 17 for her performances at JMU and Georgia Southern. She is the second sophomore in program history to earn the Sun Belt Player of the Week recognition.
App State wrapped up the regular season with a 10-19 (6-12 SBC) record.
App State faced Louisiana on Jan. 28 for Alumni Weekend. The Mountaineers fell to the Ragin' Cajuns, 65-51. Carver and Alston were the Mountaineers' top scorers, netting 17 and 16 points apiece. Carver shot five of App State's 10 treys. App State shot 77.8% from the free throw line.
Full Championship Schedule
Tuesday, Feb. 28 | First Round
Game 1: (12) Georgia State vs. (13) South Alabama | 11:30 a.m. CT (12:30 p.m. ET)
Game 2: (11) Arkansas State vs. (14) ULM | 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, March 1 | Second Round
Game 3: (8) Marshall vs. (9) Coastal Carolina | 11:30 a.m. CT (12:30 p.m. ET)
Game 4: (5) Old Dominion vs. Winner Game 1 | 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET)
Game 5: (6) Georgia Southern vs. Winner Game 2 | 5 p.m. CT (6 p.m. ET)
Game 6: (7) Louisiana vs. (10) App State | 7:30 p.m. CT (8:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, March 3 | Quarterfinals
Game 7: (1) James Madison vs. Winner Game 3 | 11:30 a.m. CT (12:30 p.m. ET)
Game 8: (4) Troy vs. Winner Game 4 | 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET)
Game 9: (3) Southern Miss vs. Winner Game 5 | 5 p.m. CT (6 p.m. ET)
Game 10: (2) Texas State vs. Winner Game 6 | 7:30 p.m. CT (8:30 p.m. ET)
Sunday, March 5 | Semifinals
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 | 11:30 a.m. CT (12:30 p.m. ET)
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 | 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET)
Monday, March 6 | Championship
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 | 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET)
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.