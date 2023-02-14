Zada Porter vs Ga So Play4Kay game.jpeg

BOONE, N.C. — The App State women's basketball team fell to Georgia Southern, 84-73, in its Play4Kay Pink Game on Saturday.

"I thought the start of the fourth quarter is really where Georgia Southern took control of the game," said head coach Angel Elderkin. "They went 5-for-7 and we went 16 percent, 1-for-6, and probably after they went two shots I should have called a timeout. I was hoping we were going to score and call a timeout, but I thought that stretch hurt us. I thought our kids came back and pressed, had a little bit more urgency. We were able to make a run late, but I just think it comes down to the little things.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.