BOONE —Eight blocked shots and a half dozen steals were not enough to overcome 16 turnovers on March 15 at the Holmes Convocation Center. Appalachian State's second half rally fell short in losing to University of South Carolina-Upstate, 80-74, in the first round of The Basketball Classic presented by Eracism.
A raucous, midweek High Country crowd of 2,146 saw an arguably "rusty" App State side turn the ball over 12 times in the first half alone to take a 9-point deficit into intermission. Not having played a game in almost two weeks since the March 6 semifinal loss to Georgia State in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, the Mountianeers seemed out of sync, throwing the ball away, permitting steals and even dribbling errors.
"I don't think I have ever seen this team have 12 turnovers in a half before," said Appalachian's third-year head coach Dustin Kerns.
Switching to a zone defense that seemed to slow down a speedy Spartan five, but even that could not stop four Upstate starters from scoring in double figures, led by senior forward Josh Aldrich's team-high 24 points. Spartan guards Bryson Mozone, Jordan Gainey, and Dalvin White also posted double figures, with 16, 17, and 15 points, respectively.
Even with the loss, there was plenty for Mountaineer fans to smile about — and look forward to — for the 2022-23 season. Under the leadership of Kerns, App State men's basketball emerged from mediocrity to become one of the strongest programs in the Sun Belt Conference.
Finishing the 2021-22 campaign with a 19-15 overall record, it is the most win in a season since a 24-13 record in 2009-10 and for the first time since 1997-2000, the Mountaineers put together back-to back-to back winning seasons. When combined with the 2020-21 Sun Belt championship run and earning a bid to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, this also marks the first time in program history that Appalachian has earned the right to play in the post-season in consecutive seasons.
"I want to congratulate our seniors on tremendous careers," head coach Dustin Kerns said. "It's not the way any of us thought it would end. They are to be commended, and they're going to go and be great representatives of this university – great husbands, fathers, people in the community. They're great young men, and they will always be remembered here."
Leading the way back from the early deficit against the Spartans was one of those seniors, Adrian Delph. The 6-3 guard from Gastonia (Kings Mountain HS) poured in a game-high 28 points, including 6-of-14 from beyond the 3-point arc. Junior 6-5 forward Donovan Gregory also scored in double figures, with 20 points, 10 from from free throw line. Gregory also recorded a double-double, adding 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal to his stat line.
With a little more than 14 minutes left in the game, App State trailed by as many as 12 points before Delph and Gregory took control and fueled the Mountaineer rally. On two consecutive Spartan turnovers, Delph got things started with driving layups on the scoring end of fast breaks.
The Mountaineers seemed to take control when sophomore forward C J Huntley (Huntersville) tied the game at 57-57 with a successful 3-pionter following an Upstate turnover at the 9:04 mark. The sometimes rowdy fans were treated with 8 lead changes and 6 ties just in the second half, but 5 consecutive free throws over a 40 second span with under two minutes remaining, followed by a 3-point dagger by the Spartans' senior guard Dalvin White with 17 seconds remaining sealed the deal for the visitors.
In addition to Delph, the Mountaineers will also lose guard Justin Forrest, graduate student Michael Almonacy, and James Lewis, Jr. to graduation or the completion of eligibility.
SELECTED TEAM STATS
- FG%: USCU 45% (30-66), APP 46% (23-50)
- 3FG%: USCU 45% (10-22), APP 39% (11-28)
- FT%: USCU 91% (10-11), APP 65% (17-26)
- Turnovers: USCU 10. APP 16
- Points off Turnovers: USCU 23, APP 18
- Total Rebounds: USCU 33, APP 34
- Points in Paint: USCU 32, APP 18
- Fast Break Points: USCU 5, APP 14
- Blocks: USCU 0, APP 8
- Steals: USCU 9, APP 6
- Bench Points: USCU 1, APP 10
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL STATS
- APP - Adrian Delph: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 steal
- USCU - Josh Aldrich: 24 points
- APP - Donovan Gregory: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
- USCU - Jordan Gainey: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
- USCU - Bryson Mozone: 16 points, 6 rebounds
- USCU - Dalvin White: 15 points, 7 assists, 1 steak
- APP - Michael Almonacy: 8 points, 4 assists, 1 steal
- APP - C J Huntley: 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal
- APP - R J Duhart: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals
