MOBILE, Ala. – App State men's basketball dropped its road contest against South Alabama on Saturday, 74-57.
The Mountaineers (14-13, 7-7 SBC) were active on the offensive glass, grabbing 12 rebounds that led to 14 second-chance points, but the Jaguars (12-14, 6-8 SBC) never trailed after a hot start.
Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists as the Black & Gold showed three double-digit scorers. Terence Harcum added 11 points and three rebounds and Justin Abson posted 10 and four.
Harcum has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine games.
App State only committed nine fouls, lowering the team's average to 13.6, the seventh-best rate in the nation.
The Black & Gold will return to Boone for their last two home games of the regular season. App State will host Texas State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Old Dominion on Saturday at 4 p.m.
