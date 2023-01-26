JanaySanders at Georgia State.jpg

Janay Sanders led App State with 20 points in the Mountaineers close away loss to Georgia State on Jan. 26.

 Image courtesy App State Athletics

ATLANTA, Ga. – The App State women's basketball team fell to Georgia State, 64-56, after a hard-fought battle Thursday night.

Redshirt senior Janay Sanders netted a team-high 20 points, while sophomore Emily Carver tallied 14 points and shot 3-of-5 from the 3-point line. Junior Faith Alston dished out a team-high seven assists.

