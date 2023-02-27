dylan rogers app BSB vs NC A&T.png

GREENSBORO — Despite never leading in the first seven innings App State Baseball plated four runs in the top of the tenth inning to defeat North Carolina A&T, 11-7, and move to 7-0 on the season.

With the score tied at 7-7 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Aggies had the bases loaded with two outs. App State summoned redshirt freshman Zach Lewis from the bullpen. The lefty went to a full count against Luis Espinal before producing a swing-and-a-miss for strike three to escape the jam and send the Mountaineers to extra innings.

