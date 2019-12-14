ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Appalachian State women's basketball fell to No. 24 Michigan, 62-35, on Dec. 14 in Crisler Arena.
Haile McDonald led the way for the Mountaineers (2-6) with a career-high 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field. The sophomore scored eight her points in the second half. Pre Stanley posted a season-high eight rebounds on top of nine points.
Appalachian's offense couldn't get a rhythm going in the game, while the Mountaineers’ defense held the 37th-best scoring offense in the country (77 ppg.) to 15 points below its season average. The 62 points by Michigan (9-1) is the fewest scored at home this season. In addition, the Mountaineers (2-6) forced 20 UM miscues, which is the second-most in a contest this season.
Michigan jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the first quarter. Coming out of a timeout, App State went on a 6-3 surge thanks to a pair of field goals by Stanley and Ashley Polacek, and a pair of free throws by Armani Hampton.
The Wolverines ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to jump out to a 13-point lead going into the second. The offense continued to struggle in the second period. The Mountaineers held Michigan to two points and zero field goals over the final 4:19 of the first half, but was unable to capitalize on the other end.
Appalachian shot 50 percent from the field in the fourth quarter. McDonald led the charge with all of her second half points coming in the period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.