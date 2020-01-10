BOONE — Appalachian State women’s basketball coach Angel Elderkin counted on the fact that UT Arlington was shooting a Sun Belt worst 24.4 percent from 3-pont range going into their league showdown with the Mountaineers at the Holmes Center on Jan. 9.
UT Arlington has a front line that can provide scoring, but outside shooting was not supposed to be the Mavericks’ strength. So, Elderkin set up the Mountaineers’ defense to concentrate on the Mavericks’ inside attack.
So naturally, when the first quarter was over, UT Arlington shot 65.7 percent from the 3-point line and took an early 20-point lead. The Mavericks didn’t shoot that high of a percentage the entire game, but they still finished with an 82-60 victory.
“Coming into the game if you would have told me that they would have started going (8-of-12) from three, I would not have seen that coming,” Elderkin said. “They are one of the bottom 3-point shooting teams in the league and they are very good in the paint. We started the game a little off because we wanted to protect ourselves in the paint.”
UT Arlington took a 34-14 lead after making 66.7 percent of its 3-point shots in the first quarter. The Mavericks made 13-of-20 shots overall in the first quarter after scoring the first 10 points of the game. After taking a 13-4 lead, UT Arlington reeled off a 12-5 run that gave the Mustangs a 25-9 lead.
A final 3-pointer from Arlington’s Katie Mayhue gave the Mavericks their 34-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Appalachian State never got closer than eight points the rest of the game. App State pulled to within 43-32 with 1:57 left in the first half and to 48-40 in the third quarter on the second of two Brooke Bigot foul shots.
“The best thing that happened for us today was a shift in demeanor in terms of when teams have punched us in the mouth, we have not responded and I thought the second quarter was one of the best quarters of basketball we’ve played.”
UT Arlington finished the game shooting 54.1 percent from the field. Claire Chastain, who made 5-of-6 3-pointers, led Arlington in scoring with 21 points. Marie Benson scored 16 points and Mayhue added 14 points.
Appalachian State was playing without 6-foot-4 center Bayley Plummer, who did not play because of what Elderkin called “a coach’s decision.” Elderkin did not elaborate what the reason was for the decision.
But Plummer’s absence allowed for backup center Halie McDonald to gain some playing time, which she turned into 12 points and four rebounds.
Pre Stanley led Appalachian State in scoring with 14 points, while forward Lainey Gosnell scored with 12 points.
“When we shut the three down we were able to get out and get into position and show a little fight tonight,” Gosnell said.
Despite not having Plummer, the leading rebounder in the Sun Belt Conference with 13.0 boards per game in the lineup, App State held a 36-24 edge over the Mavericks in rebounding.
UT Arlington women 82, Appalachian State 60
UT Arlington 82 (9-6, 3-0 Sun Belt)
M. Benson 7-11 2-2 16, Ferrell 2-3 0-0 4, Chastain 8-12 0-0 21, Milton 2-7 0-0 5, Evans 3-5 0-0 8, Mayhue 6-11 0-0 14, Halverson 4-5 2-2 11, Wickware 0-1 0-0 0, B. Benson 1-5 1-2 3, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 5-6 82.
Appalachian State 60 (3-11, 0-3)
Hampton 1-2 0-0 2, Gosnell 4-10 2-2 12, Stanley 6-12 2-2 14, Bigott 2-4 4-4 9, Polacek 2-7 4-4 6, McDonald 4-7 4-6 12, Porter 0-6 2-2, Mathews 1-2 0-0 3, Christ 0-0 0-0 0, Calder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 15-18 60.
UT Arlington 34 11 14 23 — 82
Appalachian State 14 20 8 18 — 60
3-point goals—UTA 11-24 (Chastain 5-6, A. Evans 2-3, Mayhue 2-7, Halverson 1-2, Milton 1-3, Hawkins 0-1, B. Benson 0-2); App State 5-23, (Gosnell 2-7, Mathews 1-2, Bigott 1-3, Polacek 1-4, McDonald 0-1, Hampton 0-1). Rebounds—UTA 24 (Halverson 5), App State 36 (Gosnell 6). Assists—UTA 22 (Milton 10), App State 8 (Hampton, Polacek 2). Turnovers—UTA 7, App State 18. Total fouls—UTA 16, App State 10. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.