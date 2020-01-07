BOONE — Appalachian State had a chance to not just beat visiting Louisiana, but to blow the Ragin Cajuns out of the Holmes Center.
The Mountaineers gave away a 15-point lead and eventually took an 81-73 victory in front of 907 fans Jan. 6. The Mountaineers ended a three-game homestand 1-2 after starting it with a loss to Georgia State, but recovering with a win over Georgia Southern on Jan. 4.
Appalachian State built a 34-19 lead on a run capped by a Justin Forrest 3-pointer and led 36-21 on a pair of O’Showen Williams foul shots with 7:44 left in the first half. Louisiana started to cut into App State’s lead late in the first half 44-39 before a Hunter Seacat basket left App State in front 46-39 at halftime.
“We let our offense dictate our defense in the second half,” App State coach Dustin Kerns said. “Obviously in the first half we made some shots. I didn’t still like the way we were defending at times. I thought we were just shooting the ball well.”
Louisiana (7-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) eventually took a 63-61 lead with 8:50 left in the game, which grew to 69-67 on a fast break layup with 7:40 left in the game. That lead increased to 76-64 on a layup from Jalen Johnson with 5:01 left in the game.
“Our team the last two days has been trying to be mature and handle success and I feel like we had no answer and can’t handle success,” Kerns said. “It’s a tough lesson to learn but it’s one game and hopefully our guys will learn the lesson of how to play with maturity and play as a team the right way.”
Appalachian State (9-7, 3-2) got 21 points from Forrest, who made 8-of-16 shots from the field. Adrian Delph scored 14 points and Isaac Johnson scored 12.
Appalachian State shot 47.1 from the field in the first half, including 47.4 from 3-point range. The Mountaineers made 9-of-19 from 3-point range in the first half, but that shrunk to making just 5-of-19 in the second half.
Appalachian State ended up making 26-of-59 shots (40 percent) from the field.
“In the second half, we took way to many quick shots,” Kerns said. “We were playing defense way too long. We were taking shots with 28 on the (shot) clock after beating the press and I kept telling the guys to move the ball. We couldn’t get into a rhythm. Their zone certainly got us out of rhythm.”
Louisiana stayed consistent from the field by making 48.4 in the first half and 45.5 in the second. Mylik Wilson finished with 30 points to lead Louisiana. Don Gueye scored 15 and Jalen Johnson scored 12.
Both Wilson and Cedric Russell played the entire game for Louisiana.
Louisiana 81, Appalachian State 73
Louisiana 81 (7-8, 2-3 Sun Belt)
Johnson 6-12 0-0 13 Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Russell 3-9 2-2 9, Wilson 10-19 6-8 30, Temple 4-10 3-4 12, Gueye 6-12 1-1 15, Aucion 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 12-15 81.
Appalachian State 73 (9-7, 3-2)
Johnson 4-10 0-0 12, Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Seacat 3-4 0-0 6, Forrest 8-16 2-3 21, Williams 2-9 2-3 7, Gregory 0-1 0-0 0, Delph 4-8 3-4 14, Lewis Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Bibby 3-6 0-0 9.
Halftime score—App State 46, Louisiana 39. 3-point goals—Louisiana 9-26 Wilson Gueye 2-4, Temple 1-5, Johnson 1-5, Russell 1-4). Rebounds—Louisiana 40 (Johnson 10). App State 31 (Seacat 8)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.