BOONE — App State Head Cross Country Coach and Associate Track and Field Coach, Michael Curcio, has left the cross country and track and field programs to take a position as the head cross country and track & field coach at the University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee.
"On behalf of the entire staff, we want to thank Coach Curcio for everything he has done for App State Track and Field and Cross Country over three-plus decades," said Damion McLean, Director of Track & Field and Cross Country. "He has impacted hundreds of student-athletes and left a sizable legacy in App State Athletics and Appalachian State University. He has helped mentor some of the best teams and athletes in App State history while promoting a high level of competitive excellence and academic integrity. We wish him the best."
