LAFAYETTE, La. – App State women's basketball team suffered a 48-47 heartbreaking loss to No. 5 seed Little Rock on March 11 in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament.
App State ends its season with an 11-19 mark, while Little Rock advances to the next round to face the winner of Georgia Southern and Louisiana.
App State’s Lainey Gosnell stepped up on the day with her second double-double of the season. She scored a game-high 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting, and grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds. Michaela Porter and Pre Stanley each scored nine to round out the Mountaineers’ leading scorers.
App State posted a dominating 47-25 edge on the glass, while the bench outscored Little Rock's, 13-5, and outscored Little Rock 22-18 in the paint.
The difference on the day was turnovers with App State turning the ball over a season-high 23 times. They led to over half of Little Rock's points with 25. The Trojans only posted seven mistakes.
Defensively, the Mountaineers dominated Little Rock in the first half with the Trojans shooting only 16 percent, helping App State take a 27-18 lead into the first half.
Five straight points by Gosnell early in the third period helped App take a 36-24 lead, which stretched to 15 later in the frame that came from an 11-3 run over 5:51 after a second-chance layup by Haile McDonald to put the score at 40-25.
App State held a 40-27 lead going into the final quarter, but. Little Rock's offense shot 66.7 percent in the fourth quarter, while the App offense went cold from the floor. The Trojans came back to cut the deficit to a possession before Tori Lasker hit a 3-pointer that gave the fifth-seeded Trojans the 48-47 lead.
Stanley had a chance to give the Mountaineers the lead with three seconds left, but her layup fell short.
Kyra Collier led Trojans with 14 points and Teal Battle registered 13 points.
App State won seven of its final 12 games highlighted by the 83-80 double-overtime triumph over Coastal Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.