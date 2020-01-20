BOONE — The Appalachian State men's basketball team dropped a 73-57 home decision to visiting Little Rock on Jan. 18.
App State guard Justin Forrest paced the Mountaineers (10-10, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and a 3-of-4 mark from 3-point range. Forrest also finished with eight steals, which is one theft shy of a team-high nine steals in one game made by point guard D.J. Thompson during the 2006-07 season.
O’Showen Williams added 11 points and a team-high six rebounds. Isaac Johnson and Adrian Delph chipped in with seven points apiece.
Little Rock (13-7, 7-2) scored the first six points of the game and built an 11-point lead at 15-4. App State stormed back and cut its deficit to a point at 19-18, but the Trojans countered with the next four points. Little Rock took a 37-29 lead into the break after shooting 56 percent from the field.
In the second half, the Trojans used a 9-0 run to take a 49-33 lead with 15:42 to go. The Mountaineers cut the Little Rock lead to 57-43 on a pair of free throws by Forrest and a layup by Williams. From there, the Trojans scored seven straight points to build their lead up to 21. App State made a late charge to cut the deficit to 14, but could get no closer.
The Mountaineers forced Little Rock into 18 turnovers and tied its season-high with 13 steals. The Mountaineers also held a 12-8 edge on the offensive glass.
Jovan Stulic and Nikola Maric had 18 points and 17 points, respectively, off the bench for the Trojans.
App State will embark on a three-game road trip beginning on Jan. 25 at Coastal Carolina.
Little Rock 73, App State 57
Little Rock 73 (13-7, 7-2 Sun Belt)
Johnson 3-6 3-4 9, Monyyong 1-3 1-2 3, Coupet Jr. 3-5 2-2 10, Lottie 3-4 0-0 6, Stulic 6-10 3-3 18, Palermo 1-1 1-2 3, Lukic 3-8 0-0 7, Maric 8-15 0-0 17. Totals 28-52 10-13 73.
Appalachian State 57 (10-10, 4-5 Sun Belt)
Johnson 2-7 2-6 7, Seacat 2-6 2-2 6, Forrest 7-14 3-4 20, O’Showen 4-14 2-3 11, Delph 2-8 3-4 7, Lewis 1-4 2-2 4, Bibby 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis Jr. 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 19-58 14-23 57.
Halftime score—Little Rock 37, App State 29. 3-point goals—Little Rock 7-17 (Stulic 3-6, Coupet Jr. Lukic 1-5, Marc 1-2, Monyyong 0-1), App State 5-16 (Forrest 3-4, Johnson 1-4, Williams 1-4, Delph 0-4). Rebounds—Little Rock 39 (Monyyong 11), App State 30 (O’Showen 6). Assists—Little Rock 18 (Lottie 5), App State 6 (Williams 2). Total fouls—Little Rock19, App State 16. Fouled out—Little Rock, Lottie. Technical fouls—None. Att.—2,753.
