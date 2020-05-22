BOONE — Fans of NASCAR and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will have their worlds collide in an exciting way this Memorial Day when multi-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch drives an App State-branded car in recognition of the school's Class of 2020.
Busch will take the wheel of the No. 54 car for the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by FS1. Fans are not currently allowed at NASCAR races due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The App State car is a special collaboration between App State and Mars, Incorporated. It follows the appearance of Mars’ App State-themed show car on the Boone campus last Halloween when the company also delivered 10,000 pieces of candy for the Mountaineers' home football game that day.
In his last Xfinity Series start Thursday, Busch finished second in a field of 39 cars. A two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, he is also the all-time Xfinity Series wins leader with 96 career victories, nearly twice the second-place total.
