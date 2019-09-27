BOONE — The Appalachian State men’s basketball team officially started the 2019-20 season Sept. 26 by practicing at the Holmes Center.
The Mountaineers return eight veterans from the 2018-19 edition that finished 11-21 overall, 6-12 in the Sun Belt Conference and 2-13 in road games.
New coach Dustin Kerns was brought in to turn those numbers around. He’s been working with the players over the summer and now he has a chance to spend even more time on the court with them.
“Fortunately throughout the summer, we were able to do some team workouts,” Kerns said. “Going live, and practice certainly is the first time we could get going in a competitive spirit, and it was good.”
Kerns said from the time he was hired to replace Jim Fox that his vision for the Mountaineers is to play strong defense and let that defense lead to easy scoring opportunities. He said the Mountaineers worked on that, but also worked on what to expect from a Kerns basketball practice.
The Mountaineers have until Nov. 5 to soak all Kerns has to offer before playing their first game at Michigan.
“We’re trying to get our guys to fall in love with the process,” Kerns said. “We want to go from A-to-Z without going from B-to-C and D,E,F. It’s a process that is new to a lot of people.”
Kerns is fortunate to return starting forward Justin Forrest, who averaged 16.2 points per game last season. Isaac Johnson returns to the power forward position as Hunter Seacat returns to the center position.
App State also returns key bench players Adrian Delph and O’Showen Williams at guard. Another guard, Michael Bibby got off to a slow start last season because of a foot injury, but played toward the middle of last season.
App State also gets James Lewis Jr., who transferred to App State, but was not allowed to play because of NCAA transfer rules. Appalachian State also welcomed newcomers Donovan Gregory, Kendall Lewis, J.C. Tharrington and R.J. Wilson.
Newcomers Jamie Baker, Andrew Muse and Watauga walk-on Bryant Greene also participated in the Mountaineers’ first practice.
“There’s a lot of teaching, a lot of patience on my end,” Kerns said. “But, they have been very attentive and very eager and have done a really good job carrying over on things.”
Appalachian State plays its first home game Nov. 7 against Ferrum. The Mountaineers also host East Carolina on Nov. 12 and will play in the UNC Greensboro Tournament against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 15, Montana State on Nov. 16 and UNC Greensboro Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.