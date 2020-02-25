BOONE — Appalachian State defensive coordinator Dale Jones is no stranger to major college football.
Jones played linebacker at Tennessee, where he was an All-American and a two-time All-Southeastern Conference player. He also coached at Tennessee in 1989 as a defensive assistant after graduating in 1988. He was also an assistant coach at Florida for a season.
Jones returned to a Power Five program last season when he went to Louisville to be with former App State head coach Scott Satterfield and coach inside linebackers, Jones built his resume coaching either linebackers or defensive line at App State for 23 years. Part of that tenure included being the Mountaineers’ defensive coordinator during 2010-12 and co-defensive coordinator in 2018.
After leaving for one season in Louisville, Jones made the decision to leave Louisville after hearing the positions of defensive coordinator and coaching inside linebackers were open at App State. After returning to Boone, Jones said he has no desire to coach at any other institution.
“I always wanted to come back,” Jones said. “This is home and this is what I’m all about.”
Jones said he liked coaching at Louisville, mostly because he was working with several coaches from App State. But Jones said he is not obsessed with climbing the coaching ladder to a Power Five program.
“I don’t have to be in the Power Five,” Jones said. “If that was the case, I would have gone a long time ago. This is something that feels like family.”
He inherits a defense that suffered some losses because of graduation. The Mountaineers were hit particularly hard at linebacker as Akeem Davis-Gaither, Noel Cook and Justin Fehr ended their college eligibility. Davis-Gaither is participating in the NFL Combine.
The Mountaineers also lost safeties Josh Thomas and Desmond Franklin.
Jones would love to have those players another season, but he also also looks forward to coaching up-and-coming players, including guys he’s seen before. Some saw playing time in 2019, while some served as backups.
Many, who are juniors, were coached by Jones and saw time on the field.
“All of those guys, when I was here, played for us when they were freshmen,” Jones said. “We didn’t redshirt any of them. They had to be backups because they had to play. It was really good to see those guys step up — DeMarco (Jackson) and Trey Cobb — be leaders now. Seeing them grow, and it’s great to be back around them, you know what you get from those kids.”
Jones is the closest thing to a holdover for the 2020 defensive staff. Ted Roof, the Mountaineers’ 2019 defensive coordinator under former head coach Eli Drinkwitz, left App State to coach defense at Vanderbilt.
Anwar Stewart, App State’s defensive line coach in 2019, is the defensive line coach at Kentucky in 2020, while former secondary coach Greg Gasparato is the new secondary coach at Army. Charlie Harbison coached cornerbacks at App State in 2019.
Longtime NFL assistant coach Robert Nunn is the new defensive line coach at App State, while Courtney Braswell was brought in to coach outside linebackers. Mark DeBastiani is the 2020 safeties coach and James Rowe coaches cornerbacks.
Jones said he’s happy with the progress of the defense one week into spring practice. Jones likes how Nunn, who coached the defensive line with the New York Giants last season, is working with the younger members of the Mountaineers’ defensive line.
“We have a lot of young kids that are stepping it up and I’m really pleased with that,” Jones said. “There are some kids last year who didn’t play on the defensive line — that’s really showing. We’re really pleased there. Coach Nunn has them playing outstanding, actually. Where we’ve got to work up front because it’s early is the pass rush.”
