NEW YORK — Former Appalachian State receiver Malachi Jones has played football in several professional leagues.
Now, Jones gets a chance to play in the XFL after being drafted into the league Oct. 15. Jones was taken in the 10th round of the skill position players by the Seattle Dragons.
Jones’ last league was the Arena Football League, where he was the Player of the Year for the Albany Empire. Jones was with the Empire, after playing a season with the High Country Grizzlies arena team in 2017 where he was named the National Arena League Rookie of the Year.
Jones caught 96 passes for 1,440 yards and 25 touchdowns in his second season with the Empire. His two-year totals at the Empire were 173 catches for 2,596 yards and 54 touchdowns.
Jones feels the skills he learned playing arena football helped get him noticed by the XFL.
He also played for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football league in 2019 before the league folded. Jones hooked on to the Chicago Bears of the NFL, but was cut from the team before the 2018 season.
“I think it played a huge, most defining role,” Jones said. “Obviously my stint with the Alliance definitely helped, but going straight from that season into the arena season and producing the numbers I had with the accolades. I think it showed that I’m a guy who is for real. It shows I’ll do the best for my teammates and for my coaches and for my organization.”
Jones finished four years of football at Appalachian State with 124 receptions for 1,711 yards and eight touchdowns.
One of Jones’ quarterbacks with the Dragons is former Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers. Each franchise in the XFL was assigned a quarterback.
The Dragons are coached by former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn, who is also the Dragons’ general manager. Zorn also served as the head coach of the Washington Redskins in 2008-09. But Jones was noticed by longtime NFL receivers coach Larry Kirksey while he was in Atlanta working out with former Georgia quarterback Andy Murray.
“Kirksey came out and was observant and he was friends with Aaron’s quarterbacks coach,” Jones said. “I gained some pointers and I ran some routes. He said he was the receivers coach in Seattle and that I liked your tape and all that good stuff. He called me and he said he was so happy that they got me. He was really fighting for me in that war room.”
Jones feels good about the XFL, despite it being owned by WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment.
Oftentimes, the former XFL, which existed for one season in 2001 and operated by the WWF, which was also owned by McMahon and by NBC, tried gags that worked in wrestling, but fell flat in football.
The president of the XFL is Jeffrey Pollack and the commissioner is former NFL quarterback Oliver Luck.
“I’m very happy to see that the XFL this time around is all about business,” Jones said. “Vince McMahon and all the people involved all have done a great job to make sure it’s properly run and to make sure that this time doesn’t have the same fate as the Alliance. They’ve done a good job marketing it this time to make sure everything is good to go.”
Jones said he will report for minicamp in November with training camp starting in January, although he did not have any definite dates.
