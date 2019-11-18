BOONE — App State's Shaun Jolly was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
A sophomore cornerback from Stone Mountain, Ga., Jolly intercepted two passes and set another career high by breaking up three more in No. 22 App State's 56-27 win at Georgia State on Saturday night. His 30-yard interception return for a touchdown broke a 21-all tie with 2:18 remaining in the first half, and his second interception less than 90 seconds later set up the touchdown that allowed the Mountaineers to take a 35-21 lead into halftime.
With five interceptions this season, Jolly is tied for fourth place nationally and first place in the Sun Belt. He also returned an interception for a touchdown against Coastal Carolina, and he's tied for the national lead as one of six players with two pick-six scores.
With Jolly totaling five passes defended against Georgia State, he helped the Mountaineers limit the Panthers to 140 yards of offense on 42 plays in the final three quarters of the game. During the 49-0 run that turned a 21-7 deficit into a 56-21 lead, App State forced seven three-and-outs in nine defensive possessions, and Jolly's second interception occurred on one of the other two possessions.
App State steady in polls
BOONE — Appalachian State’s football team continues its climb in the rankings.
The Mountaineers rose to 23rd in the Associated Press poll and is 22nd in the Amway Coaches poll.
The Mountaineers (9-1) is ranked higher than Texas A&M (24th) and Virginia Tech (25th) in the AP poll. Cincinnati (17th, 9-1), Memphis (18th, 9-1), Boise State (9-1, 20th) and SMU (21st, 9-1) are the Group of Five programs ranked in front of App State.
Cincinnati (17th), Memphis (18th), Boise State (19th), SMU (21st) are ranked in front of App State in the Amway Coaches poll.
