WASHINGTON, D.C. – Seven players scored at least seven points for App State men's basketball team, which rolled to 81-59 victory at Howard on Dec. 15.
Appalachian State (6-4) clinched its first non-conference winning record since the 2009-10 season
App State’s Isaac Johnson paced the with a season-high finished with a season-high 19 points on 8-of-16 (50.0 percent) shooting. He also pulled down 12 rebounds, including five offensive, and handed out and a career-high tying seven assists. It marked his third double-double of the season and 15th of his career.
Fellow Mountaineer O’Showen Williams scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds. Teammate Justin Forrest scored 13 points and Adrian Delph scored 10 for the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers have now held eight of its last nine opponents to 62 points or less.
App State used back-to-back 3-pointers from Johnson and Williams to build a 19-10 first-half lead. Howard (1-10) cut the Mountaineer lead to three points at 29-26, before the Mountaineers scored eight straight points to push its lead back to 37-26.
App State opened as large of a lead as 13 points in the opening half and took a 42-30 lead into the intermission.
The Mountaineers opened the second half by scoring nine of the first 11 points to open a 51-33 edge. App State used a 7-0 spurt later in the half, capped by a 3-pointer from Delph, to build a commanding 60-37 lead with 14:21 remaining. The Mountaineers pushed their lead to as large of 29 points, en route to their victory.
Appalachian State shot 45.5 percent (30-of-66) from the field and limited the Bison to just 32.8 percent (20-of-61) shooting. App State also won the rebounding battle 43-35 and held a 36-16 edge in points in the paint.
App State opens Sun Belt Conference action at South Alabama on Dec. Dec. 19 followed by a 3 p.m. game at Troy on Dec. 21.
