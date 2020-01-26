BOONE — NFL Network analyst and former App State quarterback Daniel Jeremiah will serve as the keynote speaker this summer when App State Athletics hosts the Legends Gala at Camp Yonahnoka at The Eseeola Lodge for the fourth straight year.
Scheduled for June 26, 2020, at the Camp at Eseeola, the breathtaking mountain resort located at Linville Golf Club in Linville, the event will feature many legends with connections to App State and the High Country.
A table-of-six sponsorship is $4,500, while individual seats for the event are $600. A table sponsorship includes six seats and a "legend" to host your table. Register online by visiting the Legends Gala page.
Following in the footsteps of previous keynote speakers Mack Brown, Joe Gibbs and Bobby Cremins, Jeremiah is known for both his accomplishments as an App State quarterback from 1998-2000 as well as a leading NFL Network analyst and NFL.com writer with a focus on the NFL Draft.
Following his time as an App State player, he was a college scout with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.
He appears on the NFL Network and writes columns several times a week, serves as a color commentator for Los Angeles Chargers games on KFI radio and is a co-host of the Move the Sticks podcast. He has more than 300,000 followers on Twitter and has been named one of the top 100 "essential and influential people to follow on Twitter" by Richard Deitsch.
