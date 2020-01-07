BOONE — Watauga’s basketball teams went through some changes on their schedules because of inclement weather.
Watauga’s games with visiting McDowell were moved to Jan. 8, while the Pioneers’ games against border rival Ashe County were bumped. The new date for the Ashe games is to be determined.
Most of the current McDowell players played on the junior varsity team last season.
The Watauga girls’ team (7-4, 1-1) also fell to Alexander Central 49-46 on Jan. 3. The Pioneers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.
Watauga center Chelsi Hodges turned into an inside scoring threat against Alexander Central. Hodges scored 16 points, which were supplemented by Rebekah Farthing’s nine points.
Watauga struggled with its shooting against Alexander Central by making just 14-of-51 shots from the field.
McDowell (5-6, 1-1) is navigating the season without 2018-19 Northwestern Conference Player of the Year Dezi Williams, who graduated at the end of last season. The Titans are also missing All-NWC player Makalah Chandler, who graduated.
McDowell returns All-NWC player Makenna Perkins, who is averaging 16.3 points per game. Naliya Boyce, who averages 11.1 points per game, has also evolved into an important offensive player.
“Perkins has really stepped up,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “She’s taken over. She was a good scorer last year. It looks like she’s worked on her guard skills, so she’s a really versatile post player.”
Watauga’s boys’ team faces McDowell at Lentz-Eggers Gym looking to break a three-game losing streak. The Pioneers (4-6, 1-1 Northwestern Conference) suffered a 67-49 setback at Alexander Central on Jan. 3 after taking a halftime lead.
Anderson Castle, playing in just his second game of the season after joining the team following the football season, scored 28 points in the first half on the strength of making eight 3-point baskets.
Alexander Central adjusted its defense, Castle cooled off, and Watauga was held to just 12 points in the second half, including three in the fourth quarter.
“We’re really focused on how to play defense,” Barry said. “We’re working on digging in a really work for stops. You’re seeing our growing pains with that.”
McDowell (6-5, 1-1) is going through some personnel transition from last season, having lost six seniors to graduation and two players that transferred out. The Titans bring some size with them, including 6-foot-4 Seth Harrison and returning starter 6-3 Trent Lewis.
Lewis averages 11.9 points per game and Mason McPeters leads the Titans in scoring with 13.6 points per game
McDowell is the first of two NWC opponents to visit Lentz-Eggers Gym this week. Watauga also hosts St. Stephens on Jan. 10.
The Indians boys’ team is 4-10 overall, 0-2 in the NWC. St. Stephens lost 90-76 to McDowell on Jan. 3 after dropping to straight games, one each to Newton-Conover and to Hickory, in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic Tournament.
The St. Stephens girls’ team is 2-12 overall and 0-2 in the NWC.
