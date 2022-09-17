BOONE — Appalachian State football once again found a way to enrapture and enthrall the college football world.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, App State (2-1, 1-0 conference) faced off against the Troy Trojans (1-2, 0-1) in the first matchup of Sun Belt Conference play for both squads.
The Saturday in question began with ESPN's College GameDay program visiting Boone for the first time. The day ended with a play that could be deemed as the Miracle on the Mountain: Part Two.
"Wow, where do you begin?" Head Coach Shawn Clark asked to start his post-game press conference. "Thankful for a win and proud of our players for playing 60 minutes of football, and I think that's what this program is built upon — never giving up."
With zeros on the clock, a 53-yard Hail Mary heave from the Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice found its way into the hands of Christan Horn after a helpful deflection from 6-foot-4 teammate Dalton Stroman. Kaedin Robinson sealed it with key blocking to help lead Horn into the end zone.
"We're going to celebrate tonight because winning is hard in college football. I don't care who you're playing right now," Clark said. "We've had three emotional weeks of football. And this is not an excuse, but you put that with getting back at 10:30 on Sunday morning from Texas A&M and getting right to work. I'm not sure our kids are tired, but they're emotionally drained right now. We need a good night's sleep. The head coach needs a really good night's sleep tonight."
The unlikely play gave Appalachian State a wild and dramatic finish that no one expected. Earlier in the day, while live on ESPN's College GameDay, country music star Luke Combs and ESPN television presenter Lee Corso both selected Appalachian State to pull out the victory against Troy. It’s unlikely that either of them envisioned the type of game that was to come.
In the second quarter, with 1:22 remaining in the half, former Watauga High School standout Anderson Castle hauled in an 18-yard reception from Brice, which tied the game up at 14-14 after a successful Michael Hughes PAT.
The Trojans immediately responded with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson, granting the Trojans a 21–14 lead at the break as the half ended.
App State would score twice during the third frame. The first instance was a 19-yard rushing touchdown by Daetrich Harrington, which capped a nine–play, 75–yard drive. The second was a 23-yard field goal booted in by Hughes that gave the Mountaineers a 24–21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans were the first to profit in the last period, ending a 12–play, 79–yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush by Kimani Vidal. This gave Troy a 28–24 lead with 10:10 left on the clock.
Despite possession throughout much of the fourth quarter, App State encountered the Trojan defense stepping up their coverage and limiting production on offense.
Eventually the Mountaineers found themselves in a fourth-and-goal situation, with two yards separating the line of scrimmage from the lead and about one-and-a-half minutes remaining. App State ran a play-action with a targeted route of tight end Eli Wilson over the middle.
The pass fell just short of its mark and with the turnover on downs, the Trojans' victory seemed all but assured. However, history and recent results show that the Mountaineers cannot be counted out from a close game — no matter how much time remains on the clock.
Troy ran the ball on three straight plays attempting to run clock out, forcing Appalachian to use their remaining two timeouts. On the Trojans fourth play — instead of punting — chose to have quarterback Watson scramble about in the endzone to burn more clock time. Watson was forced out of bounds in resulting in a safety, which brought the score to 26-28.
The Trojans elected for a squib kick, and RB Ahmani Marshall collected the ball off of a high bounce and managed to return the ball for 13 yards.
After three consecutive incompletions by Brice during attempts to get the team in position for a field goal, the Mountaineers were staring at only two seconds left on the clock, not enough time to make a pass and then attempt a field goal.
"I never stopped believing man," safety Nick Ross said. "You don't stop until there's zeros on that clock. You always got to come with that intent and effort — that App State mentality."
A Hail Mary pass was the only option in this situation, with the ball on Appalachian's own 47-yard line.
"I'm proud of Chase Brice and I still think the best is yet to come with Chase the more him and Kevin (Barbay) get comfortable with each other," Clark said. "I love Christian Horn. And I told him since day one, 'you gonna be a superstar here.'"
Brice rolled out to his left and launched a high-arcing ball that came down short of the end zone. However, Stroman out-jumped the nearby Trojan defenders and tipped the ball to wide receiver Christian Horn at the 8-yard line, who scampered into the end zone after a key block from Robinson.
"First of all, shout out to God," Horn said. "(Offensive Coordinator) Barbay, Coach Clark, they try to instill it in us to believe until the clock hit zero, do what we got to do."
Horn explained that he saw Brice throw the ball up before Stroman tipped it.
"I was just fortunate enough to be there to catch it," Horn said. "Kaedin Robinson blocked his butt off to make sure we got in the end zone. Once I scored, I (was) just looking for the penalty flags honestly. It was a surreal moment. I'm still in awe honestly."
"Two seconds left, there's not much else you can do then to just heave it to the end zone," Brice said.
The 34,406 member crowd — the 4th largest crowd ever at Kidd Brewer Stadium — exploded with jubilation as thousands of people rushed the field to celebrate the victory.
"I'm proud of Christan and he's a great player for us. He's an unbelievable student athlete and I love him to death," Clark said.
Brice knows that playing a game like that requires everybody on the team.
"I'm just looking at some of these numbers and all these guys that touched the ball is outstanding," Brice said. "It requires everybody to be ready. And you can't take a day off or a week off for any opponent. It's college football. I mean, you never know what can happen."
Brice add that the past three weeks of games have made the Mountaineers tougher, setting them up for later on in the season.
"It develops a lot of tough skin. Makes you grind," Brice said. "It doesn't matter who you play. It's hard to win in college football. Three crazy weeks of ball, it's only going to prepare us for what's later down the road and our goals. Our goals are still ahead of us."
Many would have believed it impossible to top the spectacle of Appalachian State’s 61-63 incredible yet gut-wrenching home opening loss against UNC. This Mountaineers football team showed that such a result should never be discounted when they take the field, as the improbable last second 32-28 win over Troy demonstrates.
"For a while there, it looked like we were going to lose," Brice said. "I accept that from a fans point of view. From just a human's point of view, I thought 'what are the odds here?' But there was still time left on the clock. And I think that speaks a lot about our team."
App State will again get to display that remarkable tenacity as they host James Madison University on Sept. 24 in another home game conference showdown. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
College GameDay Poster Contest Awards
Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, held on campus Sept. 17.
Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, North Carolina, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10. Junior Annilyn Impara, of Suwanee, Georgia, and Ethan Cagle, a sophomore from Hendersonville, North Carolina, were the two other finalists in the contest — learning on air that, they, too had been awarded a one-year free ride in front of thousands of college football fans on Sanford Mall and millions watching on ESPN.
Appearing at App State for the first time, College GameDay selected the university as its Week 3 destination after the Mountaineer football team defeated then-No. 6-ranked Texas A&M at College Station on Sept. 10, dominating the game clock and winning the game 17-14.
“This has been an unforgettable week for App State,” said Chancellor Sheri Everts. “After our football team won a tremendously important game against Texas A&M, College GameDay decided to broadcast from our campus for the very first time. The national publicity for our university earned by these student-athletes and their coaches is unparalleled in our university’s history, and it brings with it prestige and recognition for the entire university.”
The winning posters were selected by Stephanie Billings, executive director of Alumni Affairs; Dr. Shannon Campbell, dean of the College of Fine & Applied Arts; and Dustin Kerns, men’s basketball head coach. The events were held prior to App State's Sun Belt Conference opener against Troy at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
“Scholarship support is critical for so many students,” said Collins. “The Foundation works to ensure scholarship support is available for every student who needs assistance to attend App State. Every gift, in any amount, makes a difference.”
In addition to the three grand prizewinners, judges selected 25 additional posters as semifinalists, with 11 poster makers winning $500 Dining Dollars to be used at any App State Campus Dining location and 14 more winning $250 Dining Dollars.
