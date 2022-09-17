BOONE — Appalachian State football once again found a way to enrapture and enthrall the college football world.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, App State (2-1, 1-0 conference) faced off against the Troy Trojans (1-2, 0-1) in the first matchup of Sun Belt Conference play for both squads.

9 TD catch.jpg

Christian Wells goes up for a touchdown catch against Troy on Sept. 17. 
Peoples Run.jpg

Camerun Peoples goes on a run against Troy on Sept. 17. He ended the game with 17 carries and 84 yards. 
College Gameday Action_TT-27.jpg

Poster contest winner and App State junior Annilyn Impara, ESPN College GameDay reporter Jess Sims, poster contest winner and App State freshman Zack Carr, App State Chancellor Sheri Everts and poster contest winner and App State sophomore Ethan Cagle pose with the top three winning posters made for College GameDay at App State on Sept. 17.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.