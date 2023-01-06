resize (1).jpeg

BOONE — App State Football has hired Thomas Guerry to be the Mountaineers' director of player personnel and general manager, head coach Shawn Clark announced Friday.

Having worked in the ACC or SEC since 2005, Guerry joined Georgia Tech’s staff as an associate director of player personnel in 2019 and was promoted to director of player personnel in 2022.

