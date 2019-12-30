It may not be completely critical for opponents to stop Appalachian State guard Justin Forrest in order to beat the Mountaineers.
But it helps.
It wasn’t necessary for N.C. State to shut down Forrest in the Wolfpack’s 72-60 win over the Mountaineers at PNC Arena on Jan. 29. But the Mountaineers were competitive with the Wolfpack thanks largely to Forrest, who scored 25 points on 7-of-20 shooting and 7-of-12 from the foul line.
Forrest also pulled down five rebounds and had four steals against the ’Pack. It was his second straight game of scoring 25 points, having scored that many in a 70-65 win at Troy on Dec. 21.
Forrest also scored 32 points in an 81-71 win at South Alabama on Jan. 19, giving Forrest an average of 27.3 points per game in his last three outings. He averages 18.3 points per game this season, which is second in the Sun Belt Conference.
He also earned three awards for the week of Dec. 15-21, including the Sun Belt Player of the Week by the conference, the Sun Belt Player of the Week by College Sports Madness and the Lou Henson Award, which is given to the top mid-major player of the week in Division I in college basketball.
App State coach Dustin Kerns is happy to see Forrest do more than just score.
“That’s another game where he has a positive turnover-assists ratio,” App State coach Dustin Kerns said. “The ball is in his hands a lot. Certainly he’s got to be more of a complete player, which he has done. He certainly has a knack for scoring and he certainly did that.”
Scoring a lot of points is often viewed as an individual accomplishment, but Forrest said his success is the result of a team effort.
“It comes from my teammates,” Forrest said. “They’ve got extreme confidence in me and my coaching staff gives me extreme confidence. I can’t go on this run without my teammates. They put me in the best position possible.”
The Mountaineers (8-5, 2-0 Sun Belt) are 3-1 in their last four games, all of them on the road. Appalachian State finally gets to play some home games starting Jan. 2 when Georgia State invades the Holmes Center.
Georgia State (8-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) averages 79.7 points per game, which is second to Coastal Carolina. Appalachian State leads the Sun Belt in defense by giving up 62.8 points per game, while Georgia State is ninth and gives up 72.3 points per game.
“We woke up a lot of people in the Sun Belt that we are not the same team we previously were,” Forrest said. “They’re going to be ready to fight and we have to stay hungry.”
Georgia State’s Corey Allen is sixth in scoring in the Sun Belt Conference. Allen averages 15.9 points per game, while teammate Kane Williams is 14th in the conference in scoring with 14.6 points per game.
Appalachian State’s Isaac Johnson leads the Sun Belt in rebounding with 8.9 boards per game, but was fouled hard by N.C. State’s Manny Bates in the second half. Johnson left the game, returned briefly, but headed for the bench again and did not return.
Kerns was not entirely sure after the game, but said that Johnson’s ribs were hurting when he went back into the game.
“Credit him for coming back in the game but credit him for realizing when he came back it was a little sore and he couldn’t go,” Kerns said. “We’ll have to get back and see the severity of it. He seems to be OK, but we’re not completely sure.”
Kerns felt the Mountaineers’ recent road success has prepared the team for its upcoming stretch. After hosting Georgia State, Appalachian State hosts Georgia Southern on Jan. 4 and Louisiana on Jan. 6.
“We’ve got to get back and brace for the Sun Belt because it’s a very competitive league,” Kerns said. “It’s going to be nice to get back home. We’ve been on the road for a while and came out 3-1 during that stretch. It’s hard to win on the road and that’s a big confidence lift for our team. It’s going to be nice to see some familiar faces at the Holmes Center.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.