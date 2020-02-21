ATLANTA — Led by two standout performances from Lainey Gosnell and Bayley Plummer, App State women’s basketball team edged Georgia State 64-59 in overtime at the GSU Sports Arena.
App State (9-16, 6-8 Sun Belt), has won five of its last seven games. Georgia State falls to 8-17 and 5-9 in the conference.
Gosnell and Plummer, both App State post players, dominated the game with a combined 40 points and 31 rebounds. The duo hit 15 of App State’s 24 field goals and seven of 10 free throws.
Gosnell scored in a season-high 24 points. It was also a personal best on the road in her career. The junior shot 10-of-20 (7-of-8 inside the arc) and grabbed seven rebounds. Gosnell scored 15 of her points in the second half and overtime.
Plummer posted a season-best 16 points and grabbed a personal-high 24 rebounds for her sixth double-double the season. The 24 rebounds are the second most in a game in school history and the second highest outing in a game this season in the country..
Trailing 59-55 with 4:10 left in the game following two 3-pointers by Georgia State’s Jada Lewis and Kamryn Dziak, App State finished the game on a 9-0 run to snap GSU’s four-game win streak and sweep the season series. App shot 5-of-7 in overtime and forced the Panthers to miss their last five shot attempts of the game.
App State’s Brooke Bigott scoring five of her eight points in overtime. She sparked App State’s 9-0 stretch run and ended it when she hit a clutch 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in the game to give the Mountaineers a 64-59 lead.
The Mountaineers had a slow start on offense by scoring only eight points in the opening period. That start led to a seven point Georgia State lead.
App State’s offense came alive by outscoring the Panthers 23-8 in the second quarter that was highlighted by a 17-4 run. With App State holding a 30-23 advantage, Ashley Polacek hit a jumper to give the visitors a nine-point edge going into the half.
After the win, App State is tied for seventh with Arkansas State after the Red Wolves’ loss to South Alabama.
