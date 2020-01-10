On Dec. 13, the Appalachian State Board of Trustees voted to give App State Athletic Director Doug Gillin a contract extension that goes through 2024.
Gillin, originally hired by App State in 2015, got an extension Dec. 13 that goes to Dec. 31, 2024. The contract was released online on Jan. 8.
He will be compensated with a base salary of $450,000 for the first year, which is 2020, and receive a 4.5 percent increase per year through 2024. Gillin will receive $470,250 in 2021, $491,411 in 2022, $513,525 in 2023 and $536,633 in 2024.
Gillin’s latest contract, which was from 2018-21, started at $270,612 in the first year. It has increased 4 percent in each year.
Gillin also agreed to a retention bonus of $25,000 from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. Gillin will receive a retention bonus of $50,000 each additional contract year. It will be paid in addition to the base salary and not as an increase in base salary, according to the contract.
He also continues to be eligible a $10,000 bonus if the Appalachian State football team makes a bowl game appearance, a $5,000 bonus for cumulative student-athlete GPA that is greater than 3.0 and a $5,000 bonus for a cumulative APR that is greater than 950.
Gillin also will continue to receive $5,000 for each sport that wins a conference championship up to the maximum $25,000.
Should Gillin be terminated without cause, he will receive the remainder of the base salary that is stated on the contract. Should he be terminated for cause prior to the expiration of the contract, Appalachian State is not under any obligation to pay the remaining contract.
