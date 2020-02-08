BOONE — App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin has been named as the Sun Belt Conference’s representative on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee. His appointment runs through June 30, 2023.
The Football Oversight Committee ensures that appropriate oversight of football for both the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision is maintained, enhances the development of the sport and make recommendations related to regular-season and postseason football.
The committee prioritizes enhancement of the student-athlete educational experience (academically and athletically), and in doing so, promotes student-athletes’ personal growth and leadership development. It works in conjunction with appropriate governance entities to provide solutions to issues impacting the health and safety of football student-athletes.
The committee supervises procedures for licensing of postseason bowls and qualifications and/or selection procedures for the FCS Championship. The committee reviews recommendations from the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee and process other issues related to the administration of the FCS Championship. The committee provides direction to the NCAA Football Rules Committee regarding playing rules governing FBS and FCS football. The committee is comprised of representatives from each divisional subgroup that sponsors football.
