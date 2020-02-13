ATLANTA, Ga. – Appalachian State’s Kendall Lewis scored a career-high 24 points, but the Mountaineers’ men's basketball team dropped a 76-65 road game at Georgia State on Feb. 13.
Lewis finished 7-of-9 from the field and went a career-best 10-of-11 from the free throw line, while adding a team-high seven rebounds. It marks the first time in his college career that he has scored over 20 points.
O’Showen Williams reached double figures in scoring for the fourth consecutive game with 17 points. Justin Forrest chipped in with 11 points, six assists and three steals.
Georgia State countered by making 13-of-25 3-point shots. Justin Roberts made 5-of-6 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points. Nelson Phillips finished with 16 points after making 4-of-5 3-point shots.
Georgia State also held a 41-129 edge in rebounding and handed out 17 assists for 27 made baskets.
The Panthers (17-9, 10-5 SBC) scored the first nine points of the game and jumped out to a 23-3 lead midway through the opening half. App State (14-12, 8-7 SBC) countered with an 8-2 run to cut the Georgia State lead to 25-11. The Mountaineers pulled within 12 points at 34-22 thanks to a 9-0 run, but Georgia State pushed its lead to 41-26 at the break.
In the second half, the Panthers extended their lead to 18 points at 46-28, before the Mountaineers responded with an 8-0 run to pull within 46-36 with just over 10 minutes remaining.
The Mountaineers continued to chip away at the Georgia State lead and pulled within 56-49 with 8:23 left. Georgia State came right back with five consecutive points to extend its lead back to 12 points. The Mountaineers trimmed their deficit to nine points two more times, but could get no closer.
Georgia State men 76, App State 65
Appalachian State (14-12, 8-7)
Johnson 1-6 2-6 3, Lewis 7-9 10-11 24, Seacat 2-4 1-2 5, Forrest 3-19 3-3 11, Williams 5-13 4-4 17, Bibby 0-0 0-0 0, Delph 1-6 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 19-58 22-28 65.
Georgia State 76 (17-9 10-5)
Jones III 1-2 1-1 3, Wilson 4-7 0-0 10, Roberts 5-7 2-2 17, Allen 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 5-14 5-9 15, Ivery 1-4 1-3 2, Phillips 5-8 2-2 16, Linder 1-2 1-2 3, Thomas 3-7 6. Totals 26-56 11-16 76.
Halftime score—GSU 41, App State 26. 3-point goals—App State 5-21 (Williams 3-7 Forrest 2-7, Johnson 0-3, Delph 0-4), GSU 13-25 (Roberts 5-6, Phillips 4-5, Wilson 2-4, Ivery 1-3, Allen 1-4, Williams 0-3), Rebounds—App State 29 (Lewis 7), GSU 41 (Williams 7). Assists—App State 9 (Forrest 6), GSU 17 (Wilson, Williams 5). Turnovers—App State 10, GSU 17. Total fouls—App State 14, GSU 22. Fouled out—GSU Linder. Technical fouls—None. Att.—2,273.
