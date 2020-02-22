STATESBORO, Ga. — The Appalachian State women's basketball team suffered a 78-70 loss to Georgia Southern in Hanner Fieldhouse on Feb. 22.
After scoring only eight points on Feb. 19, Appalachian State guard Pre Stanley bounced back with a game-high 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting with three trifectas and six free throws. The 23 points are the most in a road game this season for the junior.
Appalachian State (9-17, 6-9 Sun Belt) got 13 points from Ashley Polacek, while Brooke Bigott rounded out the leading scorers with 10 points and dished out four assists.
Bayley Plummer led the team with nine rebounds on top of seven points.
Georgia Southern (9-17, 6-9 Sun Belt) scored 31 in the fourth quarter after scoring a combined 47 points in the first three quarters in the game. The Eagles shot more than 50 percent from the field with four 3-pointers and went 11-of-13 from the line in the fourth quarter after making 4-of-7 rest of the game.
Georgia Southern went up by five points in the fourth quarter until Stanley made a 3-point shot to bring the deficit to 62-60. However, Georgia Southern hit five of its seven shot attempts over the final 4:44 of the game. The Mountaineers missed six of 10, leading to the victory for the Eagles.
Georgia Southern held an 18-14 lead going into the second quarter after its 6-2 spurt to end the quarter. The Mountaineers engineered an 8-0 when with the score in Georgia Southern's favor to take a 24-21 advantage after a pair of Plummer free throws.
Neither team held a lead by more than three points over the last 6:21 of the first half. Helping the Mountaineers take a 35-33 lead at the half was a 10-of-10 showing from the free-throw line.
Georgia Southern, who came into the game second in the conference in 3-pointers per game, shot 50 percent from beyond the arc going 9-of-18. The bench also scored 46 points with Barber scoring 18. Alexis Brown scored 16, giving the duo a combined 34 points shooting 10-of-18 from the floor and hitting seven 3-pointers.
Georgia Southern 78, Appalachian State 70
Appalachian State 70 (9-17, 6-9 Sun Belt)
Gosnell 2-5 0-0 4, Plummer 2-5 3-4 7, Stanley 7-15 6-6 23, Bigott 4-9 0-0 10, Polacek 5-14 2-2 13, McDonald 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 1-3 4-6 7, Hampton 2-3 0-0 4, Mathews 0-1 0-0 0, Calder 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 15-18 70.
Georgia Southern 78 (9-17, 6-9 Sun Belt)
Dias-Allen 2-8 1-1 5, Stavropoulos 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 5-9 3-3 16, Franks 1-1 0-0 2, Atwater 3-6 3-6 9, McDonald 4-13 4-4 12, Moore 3-7 0-0 6, Barber 5-9 4-6 18, Hamilton 3-4 0-0 8, Nisbet 0-0 0-0 0, Burns 1-1 0-0 2, Love-Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Strange 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 15-20 78.
Appalachian State 14 23 12 21 — 70
Georgia Southern 18 17 12 31 — 78
3-point goals—App State 7-22 (Stanley 3-5, Bigott 2-7, Porter 1-2, Polacek 1-5, Mathews 0-1, Gosnell 0-2), Ga. Southern 9-18 (Barber 4-6, Brown 3-5, Dias-Allen 0-1, Atwater 0-1, McDonald 0-2). Rebounds—App State 35 (Plummer 9), Ga. Southern 32 (Brown 9). Assists—App State 9 (Bigott 4), Ga. Southern 14 (Atwater 8). Turnovers—App State 17, Ga. Southern 14. Total fouls—App State 21, Ga. Southern 17. Fouled out—App State (Stanley). Technical fouls—None. Att.—513.
