BOONE — For the second straight year, No. 20 Appalachian State took a national ranking into its game with Georgia Southern.
For the second straight year, Georgia Southern ignored Appalachian State’s ranking and beat the Mountaineers. This time, the Eagles survived a fourth-quarter comeback attempt and claimed a 24-21 win over App State in front of 18,796 fans on a cold, windy and rainy Halloween night at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
With a persistent drizzle that turned to a light snow falling and a gusty wind to deal with, Appalachian State’s offense sputtered often in the first and third quarters. Those were the times of the game when the Mountaineers did not have the wind at their backs.
Georgia Southern scored its three touchdowns in the same quarters and got a 49-yard field goal from Tyler Bass in the second quarter that proved to be a critical kick. But, Georgia Southern went scoreless in the second and fourth quarters when App State reached the end zone.
Bass’ field goal provided the Eagles with the margin of victory. Appalachian State kicker Chandler Staton missed a 29-yarder in the third quarter and didn’t get another chance to try again.
“Credit Georgia Southern,” App State coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “They converted their long field goal in the first half and we did not convert our field goal in the third quarter and at the end of the day that’s going to be one we wish had back.”
Appalachian State (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt) slipped into a tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division with Georgia Southern (5-3, 3-1) and Georgia State (6-2, 3-1) in the loss column. Appalachian State has four games left on its regular-season schedule starting with South Carolina on Nov. 9.
Georgia Southern took a 24-7 lead with two touchdown runs in the third quarter. Wesley Kennedy III broke free for a 68-yard run on the Eagles’ first drive of the quarter, which Shai Werts followed with a 55-yard TD scamper on Georgia Southern’s second drive.
The Eagles maintain their 17-point lead into the fourth quarter until App State’s passing game gained momentum. Quarterback Zac Thomas found Corey Sutton two times in the end zone for touchdown passes of 10 and 9 yards, the second with 4:47 left in the game.
Trailing 24-21, the Mountaineers got the ball back with 3:45 left in the game and opened their drive with a 16-yard run from Darrynton Evans. But, the Mountaineers failed to gain a first down in their next four plays and the Eagles took over on the 50-yard line.
App State held the Eagles on a three-and-out and took over at its own 16-yard line with 1:10 left. The Mountaineers moved the ball to their own 41-yard line, but could not go farther.
“We kind of abandoned the run and said we’re going to throw it down 17 trying to get back into it,” Drinkwitz said. “We kind of threw caution to the wind a little bit in those conditions and hats off to those guys for making plays.”
Appalachian State’s defense, which held its last three opponents to single scores in each game, struggled to stop Georgia Southern’s rushing game, especially in the first and third quarters. Kennedy III gained 145 yards on just 13 carries, and Werts picked up 83 yards on 13 carries. The Eagles finished with 335 rushing yards, while Werts completed just 1 of 4 passes for 16 yards.
Appalachian State outgained 423-351 in total yards, getting 271 yards passing from Thomas after completing 25-of-51 passes. Malik Williams caught eight passes for 89 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown from Thomas in the second quarter.
“They started out faster than we did,” Drinkwitz said. “We didn’t convert third-and-short on three drives in the first half. We started with two drops and we just didn’t start fast enough.”
Georgia Southern 24, (20) App State 21
Georgia Southern 7 3 14 0 — 24
Appalachian State 0 7 0 14 — 21
Scoring summary
First quarter
GSU—Kennedy III 2 run (Bass kick)
Second quarter
GSU—Bass FG 49
App—Williams 15 pass from Thomas (Staton kick)
Third quarter
GSU—Kennedy III 68 run (Bass kick)
GSU—Werts 55 run (Bass kick)
Fourth quarter
App—Sutton 10 pass from Thomas (Staton kick)
App—Sutton 9 pass from Thomas (Staton kick)
Ga. Southern App State
First downs 15 23
By rushing 13 8
By passing 1 14
By penalty 1 1
Rushes-yards 56-335 30-152
Avg. per rush 6.0 5.1
Passing yards 16 271
Avg. per att. 4.0 5.3
Avg. per comp. 16.0 10.8
Total plays-yards 60-351 81-423
Avg. per play 5.8 5.2
Penalties-yards 2-20 4-43
Punts-avg. 6-38.7 7-38.6
Net avg. 39.3 36.4
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Time of poss. 33:29 26:31
Third down conv. 5-14 6-17
Fourth down conv. 0-1 0-4
Individuals:
Rushing: GSU—Kennedy III 13-145, Werts 13-83, King 21-69, LaRoche 7-38, Murray 1-2, Team 1-(-2); App State—Evans 17-76, Thomas 5-37, Williams 5-30, Anderson 1-6, Williams 1-3, Virgil 1-0.
Passing: GSU—Werts 1-4-0 16; App State—Thomas 25-51-0 271.
Receiving: GSU—Michaud 1-16; App State—Williams 8-89, Hennigan 6-78, Sutton 6-67, Virgil 2-21, Evans 2-7, Reed 1-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.