BOONE — Appalachian State women's basketball fell to Gardner-Webb 67-56 in the Mountaineers’ home opener at the Holmes Center.
Pre Stanley and Lainey Gosnell took on the scoring load for the Mountaineers (0-4), as the junior duo scored season-highs of 24 and 13 points respectively. They combined to score 37 of the Mountaineers’ 56 points.
Armani Hampton stepped up on the glass, coming down with a season-best 11 boards with six points. She reached double-figure boards for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
After trailing by as much as 15 late in the first half, 31-16, the Mountaineers stormed back in the third quarter with a 16-0 run over a 7:36 span to take a 32-31 advantage with 4:20 left in the third quarter. Gosnell took over by scoring eight straight points during the surge, highlighted by back-to-back 3-point baskets.
App State (0-4) and Gardner-Webb (2-1) went back and forth the rest of the third period thanks to a free throw shooting contest, with the final nine combined points coming at the line. The Runnin' Bulldogs' Savannah Plentovich hit three at the charity stripe to give GWU a 40-37 lead going into the final frame.
Appalachian and the visitors traded baskets in the early goings of the final quarter. Stanley's field goal with 5:57 left in the game gave the Mountaineers a 53-51 edge, capping off a 6-of-7 start from the field for the Mountaineers
However, the App offense went cold, hitting just one bucket the rest of the way. The offense for GWU shot 10-for-13 from the floor for the entire period, while holding Appalachian to just three points in the final 5:57 to pull out the victory.
Appalachian outrebounded GWU 38-23, but the bench production played a pivotal role, as the Runnin' Bulldogs' reserves outscored App's 18-2.
GWU also hit nine 3-pointers, the most allowed by App State in a game this season. Carley Plentovich led GWU with 18 points, while Savannah Plentovich scored 12.
App State returns to action at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 against ETSU in the Holmes Center.
