MILWAUKEE — Former Appalachian State assistant men’s basketball coach Justin Gainey was hired to be the new associate head coach by Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski on April 3.
Gainey was a former App State assistant coach for four years at Appalachian State under former head coach Justin Capel from 2010-2014. Gainey worked for Wohciechowski from 2014-17 as director of operations.
Former Marquette associated head coach Stan Johnson vacated the position to become the head coach at Loyola Marymount.
App State football
NASHVILLE — Appalachian State landed a commitment from Nashville, Tenn., over the weekend: quarterback DC Tabscott.
Tabscott, who finishes his junior year in the spring, will play his senior season at Father Rhay High School in Nashville next fall. He announced his commitment to Appalachian State on Twitter on April 4.
“To all the my coaches, teammates, trainers and the entire Father Ryan community, thank you for helping me grow into the player I am and your unwavering support,” Tabscott tweeted. “With that said, I am officially committed to Appalachian State University.”
Receiver transfers to App StateBOONE — Former Virginia Tech receiver Jacoby Pinckney announced on Twitter that he would transfer to Appalachian State on April 2.
“Change of scenery, let’s rock,” Pinckney tweeted.
Pinckney’s brother Brandon was a cornerback at App State from 2013-17. Jacoby entered the transfer database in January.
Pinckney must sit out of the 2020 season because of NCAA transfer rules. He will be eligible to play at App State in 2021, which gives him three years of eligibility.
Pinckney was a three-star signee according to 247sports.com, and was the No. 3 prep football player in South Carolina in 2018. A 6-foot-1, 210-pound Spartanburg, S.C. native, he gained 2,576 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in his last three seasons at Dorman High School.
Dorman also won the 2017 5A upper state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.