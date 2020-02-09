BOONE — Justin Forrest showed 2,164 fans at the Holmes Center on Feb. 8 why he is second in scoring in the Sun Belt Conference.
He also showed them that he is not afraid to take the big shot with the game on the line.
Forrest hit a 3-point shot with 19.1 seconds left in the game that gave the Mountaineers a 60-57 victory at the Holmes Center. It was Forrest’s lone 3-point basket of the game, and the guard finished the game with 14 points. Forrest also handed out a team-high seven assists.
“You have to give the kid credit, he’s not afraid of the big moment,” Appalachian State coach Dustin Kerns said. “Some kids don’t want the ball in their hands in the big moment and he does. It’s another big shot and you have to give the kid credit.”
Texas State seemed ready to crush Appalachian State by taking an 18-point lead in the first half.
Appalachian State turned up its pressure defense late in the first half, regrouped, and made up the deficit with the help of a zone defense that lifted the Mountaineers back into contention.
Kerns reminded his team that Texas State had held leads against other teams in the past, but struggled later in those games.
“I told our guys before the game that five times in conference they held leads by 15 points in the first half and lost,” Kerns said. “We showed our team that and we said to them to not let the lead get that big, but we said they’ll let you back in it, but we have to start defending better. We won’t get it all back on one offensive possession.”
Appalachian State trailed 36-18 in the first half, but rallied to trail 36-31 by halftime. The Bobcats went back up front 49-40 in the second half, but went on a 15-6 run capped by two free throws by Hunter Seacat to tie the game 55-55 with 4:39 left in the game.
“We started getting some stops,” Kerns said. “I had to remind our guys what we showed them about the leads and I think they calmed them down.”
The Mountaineers (14-11, 8-6 Sun Belt) continued to keep the Bobcats (15-10, 8-6) bottled up offensively. Texas State shot 55.6 percent from the field in the first half, but cooled off in the second half by making just 34.5 percent from the field, including 1-of-8 from 3-point range.
Texas State’s offensive attack, which was missing the Sun Bel Conference’s leading scorer Nijal Pearson (19.5 points per game), reminded Kerns of Texas Arlington, a team the Mountaineers beat 57-50 two days earlier.
“They’re a motion team,” Kerns said. “Ironically, both Texas teams are motion teams. In the first half, we weren’t zoning them and they were scoring. We went zone trying to just up the rhythm a little bit and it really worked out for us. Our guys did a great job.”
Appalachian State, winner of four of its last five games, shot 45.5 percent from the field in the second half and outrebounded the Bobcats 37-28. Texas State was also just 1-of-2 from the foul line.
O’Showen Williams finished with a game-high 19 points. Seacat scored 10 points and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds and Isaac Johnson scored eight points and six rebounds.
Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry each scored 11 points for Texas State. Marlin Davis handed out 11 assists.
Appalachian State 60, Texas State 57
Texas State 57 (15-10, 8-6)
Small 4-6 0-0 8, Terry 2-6 0-0 4, Adams 2-9 0-0 4, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Harrell 5-8 0-0 11, Sule 4-5 0-0 8, Asberry 4-10 0-0 11, Scott 3-5 0-0 7, Tennial 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 25-56 1-2 57.
Appalachian State 60 (14-11, 8-6)
Johnson 4-8, 0-2 8, Lewis 3-6 1-2 7, Seacat 3-4 4-6 10, Forrest 4-10 5-8 14, Williams 6-15 3-3 19, Lewis Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Delph 0-4 0-0 0, Bibby 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-50 13-21 60.
Halftime score—Texas State 36, App State 31. 3-point goals—Texas State 6-17 (Asberry 3-8, Tennial 1-1, Harrell 1-2, Scott 1-2, Davis 0-2, Adams 0-2), App State 5-19 (Williams 4-11, Forrest 1-4, Delph 0-1, Bibby 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds—Texas State 28 (Small, Asberry 6), App State 37 (Seacat 9). Assists—Texas State 16 (Davis 11), App State 12 (Forrest 7). Turnovers—Texas State 11, App State 14. Total fouls—Texas State 19, App State 10. Fouled out—Terry. Technical fouls_None. Att.—2,164.
