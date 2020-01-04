BOONE — Appalachian State guard Justin Forrest didn't exactly scorch the Holmes Center nets with his shooting.
He still didn't lose the conference of his teammates.
App State has a big win on its 2019-20 season resume as result. Forrest hit a 3-point shot with .9 seconds left in the game to lift the Mountaineers past Georgia Southern 74-72 in front of a Holmes Center crowd of 1,630 on Jan 4.
Georgia Southern. (9-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) which led for most of the second half, led 71-64 before App State guard O’Showen Williams hit a 3-point basket to pull the Mountaineers (9-6, 3-1) to within 71-67. Williams, who finished with 20 points, added two foul shots and Forrest scored on a drive with 40 seconds left to cut the Eagles’ lead to 72-71.
Hunter Seacat rebounded a Georgia Southern miss and App State worked the ball across the time line before calling a timeout with 6.7 left.
Georgia Southern also called a timeout after App State’s before Forrest inbounded the ball to Williams, who got the ball back to Forrest.
Forrest was able to drain his 3-pointer, giving the ball back to Georgia Southern first with .4 left in the game, but a half-second was added, giving the Eagles .9 seconds left to work with. Georgia Southern’s Ike Smith caught the inbounds pass at half court, but his shot went wide-left of the basket.
Forrest said coach Dustin Kerns drew up a play that he felt would work in Georgia Southern came out in a man-to-man or a zone defense.
“Coach drew up a play and said whether they are in a man or in a zone it’s going to work,” Forrest said. “We believed it was going to stay down and they put the ball in my hands and trusted me and I just made the shot.”
Forrest led all scorers with 25 points. He made 8-of-23 shots from the field and 6-of-7 from the free throw line. Forrest also handed out four assists.
He said despite missing some shots, his teammates did not allow him to lose confidence in himself.
“My teammates kept telling me to keep shooting the ball,” Forrest said. “I missed a couple of shots but I never doubted the next one was going to go in. You live for moments like these.”
App State got senior forward Isaac Johnson welcomed back to the lineup. Johnson missed an uninspired 69-60 loss to Georgia State on Jan 2 because of bruises suffered on a fall against N.C. State on Dec. 29.
Johnson spent most of the game along the perimeter and finished with eight points and seven rebounds in 29 minutes of playing time.
Seacat pulled down nine of App State’s 42 rebounds, which was more than the 31 boards the Eagles grabbed. Kendall Lewis scored 11 points and had six rebounds for the Mountaineers.
App State played without starting guard Adrian Delph, who was still nursing what head coach Dustin Kerns called a hip-flexor, groin-type injury suffered in a practice before the N.C State game. Delph played in that game and played 40 minutes against Georgia State, but was sore during the shoot-around against Georgia Southern and was scratched.
Georgia Southern got 13 points from Smith and from Quan Jackson.
