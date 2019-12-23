BOONE — After leading App State men’s basketball to a pair of Sun Belt road victories, junior guard Justin Forrest has been recognized for his performance on the court this weekend with three Player of the Week awards.
Forrest was named the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week. The Lou Henson Award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball
Forrest was named Sun Belt Player of the Week by the conference. It marks the second time the junior guard has earned the honor from the Sun Belt, also winning the award during the 2017-18 season.
He also was tabbed as the Sun Belt Player of the Week by College Sports Madness.
Forrest put together a pair of strong performances, helping the Mountaineers defeat South Alabama 81-71 on Thursday and Troy 70-65 on Saturday. In those two games, he averaged 28.5 points on 54.3 percent (19-of-35) shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals.
In App State’s win against South Alabama on Dec. 19, Forrest poured in a season-high 32 points on 10-of-17 (58.8 percent) shooting, while adding four rebounds, a career-high tying six assists and a career-high tying four steals.
He followed that up with 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in App State’s come-from-behind victory at Troy on Dec. 31. The Mountaineers outscored the Trojans 21-4 down the stretch in their five-point victory.
The Henson award is named in honor of Lou Henson, who retired after a spectacular coaching career that lasted 41 years.
When he left the game in 2005, he was sixth all-time in career Division I wins with 779. He is the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State. He is one of only 12 coaches in the history of the game to take two schools to the final four.
On the season, Forrest leads the team and sits third in the Sun Belt in scoring, averaging 17.8 points. He has reached double figures in scoring in 10 of 12 contests, including 20 or more five times.
App State stands at 8-4 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. The Mountaineers are off to their best start through their first 12 games since the 2006-07 season, when the Mountaineers started 9-3.
Appalachian State returns to action at 4 p.m. at N.C. State on Dec. 29 on ACC Network in their non-conference finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.