BOONE — App State men's basketball guard Justin Forrest has been named Second Team All-District 23 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
It marks the first NABC All-District honor for the Decatur, Ga. native. Earlier this month, he was tabbed First Team All-Sun Belt by the conference.
This season, Forrest averaged a team-high and career-high 17.3 points, which also ranked third in the conference. He also finished with a career-high 91 assists.
Forrest scored in double figures in 27 of 32 games this season, including 20 or more points a team-high 15 times. He finished with 553 total points, which ranks as the 13th most in single season program history.
During the season, Forrest earned Sun Belt Player of the Week honors twice. He earned the accolade, along with the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week and Sun Belt Player of the Week from College Sports Madness, for games played Dec. 16 to Dec. 22 after averaging 28.5 points on 19-of-35 shooting.
Forrest also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals. He also was tabbed Co-Sun Belt Player of the Week for games played Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, after averaging 24.5 points on 57.7 percent (15-of-26) shooting from the field and 60.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
In 95 career games, Forrest is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 rebounds. He has scored 1,484 points during his time in the High Country, which is 14th most in program history.
Forrest and the Mountaineers finished 18-15 in 2019-20 and went 11-9 in Sun Belt play. App State's 18 wins were most since the 2009-10 season and the 11 conference wins were the most for the program in the Sun Belt.
