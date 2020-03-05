NEW ORLEANS, La. -- App State men's basketball junior guard Justin Forrest has been named First Team All-Sun Belt, the conference announced March 5.
It marks the first all-conference award for the Decatur, Ga. native. In addition, Forrest becomes the first Mountaineer to earn First Team honors since App State joined the Sun Belt in the 2014-15 season.
This season, Forrest leads the team and ranks second in the Sun Belt in scoring, averaging a career-high 17.3 points. He has reached double figures in 25 of 30 contests, including 14 games of 20 or more points.
Forrest has poured in a total of 519 points this year, which ranks 17th in single season program history. He also became the 33rd player to reach 1,000 career points on Nov. 15 against Montana State. Forrest now has 1,450 points in his App State career, which ranks 13th all-time.
Forrest also has posted career highs in assists (87), steals (46) and rebounds (101) on the season.
He was named Sun Belt Player of the Week two times this season. For games played the week of Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, Forrest was named Sun Belt Player of the Week by the conference and College Sports Madness and the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week after averaging 28.5 points on 54.3 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals.
He was also tabbed as Sun Belt Player of the Week for games played Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, after averaging 24.5 points on 57.7 percent (15-of-26) shooting and a 60.0 percent (9-of-15) mark from deep.
Forrest and the Mountaineers enter the Sun Belt Tournament as the No. 6 seed. App State will host either seventh seed UT Arlington or 10th seed Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. on March 9 in the Second Round in the Holmes Center.
2019-20 All-Sun Belt Conference
All-Sun Belt First Team
Justin Forrest, Appalachian State (Jr., G, Decatur, Ga.)
Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock (Jr., F, Nashville, Tenn.)
Markquis Nowell, Little Rock (So., G, Harlem, N.Y.)
Josh Ajayi, South Alabama (RSr., F, El Monte, Calif.)
Nijal Pearson, Texas State (Sr., G, Beaumont, Texas)
All-Sun Belt Second Team
DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina (So., G, New Orleans, La.)
Quan Jackson, Georgia Southern (RJr., G, Tallahassee, Fla.)
Kane Williams, Georgia State (Jr., G, Douglasville, Ga.)
Michael Ertel, ULM (Jr., G, Indianapolis, Ind.)
David Azore, UTA (RSo., G, Houston, Texas)
All-Sun Belt Third Team
Kamani Johnson, Little Rock (So., F, Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Marquis Eaton, Arkansas State (Jr., G, Helena, Ark.)
Ike Smith, Georgia Southern (RSr., G, Gainesville, Fla.)
Justin Roberts, Georgia State (So., G, Indianapolis, Ind.)
Trhae Mitchell, South Alabama (RSr., F, Austell, Ga.)
Player of the Year
Nijal Pearson, Texas State (Sr., G, Beaumont, Texas)
Defensive Player of the Year
Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock (Jr., F, Nashville, Tenn.)
Freshman of the Year
Mylik Wilson, Louisiana (Fr., G, Rayville, La.)
Newcomer of the Year
Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock (Jr., F, Nashville, Tenn.)
Joe Gottfried Coach of the Year
Darrell Walker, Little Rock
