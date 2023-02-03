resize (1).jpeg

A.J. Howard is coming back to Boone as an assistant coach. 

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — Former App State and NFL standout A.J. Howard is returning home to be a defensive assistant coach with the Mountaineers, head coach Shawn Clark announced Friday.

After a standout career in Boone as a three-year starting safety, Howard won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the 2018-19 New England Patriots. He has since served as a graduate assistant coach at Louisville and an area scout for the Patriots. 

AJ Howard

Devan Stringer and A.J. Howard (10) stop K.D. Edenfield for Troy for short gain in 2015. 

