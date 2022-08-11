BOONE — Despite the prodigious growth and expansion of the Appalachian State University football team, the program has not forgotten its roots within the Watauga community.
Currently on the App State football roster are four players that hail from Watauga County: redshirt junior Jackson Greene, junior Anderson Castle, freshman Orlando Leon and freshman Carter Everett.
“If they are the best players, they are going to play. It doesn’t matter if they are from Watauga or Ashe or Fort Lauderdale, Florida,” App State football coach Shawn Clark said. “Our best players are going to be the ones that get to play. Anderson Castle and Jackson Greene have been in this program for a long time and they know the drill.”
Clark said Anderson is “easily good enough to play anywhere in our conference.”
Castle ended the 2021 season with 47 carry attempts for 236 yards, good for an average of 5.0 yards per carry. Tacking on three touchdowns to that line shows the production he is capable of with career stats of 64 carries for 340 yards, at 6.1 average per carry.
Now in his fourth year, Castle has seen Appalachian State change significantly over the course of his lifetime. He and the other Watauga County locals possess a unique series of perspectives that other players on the football roster do not have.
“Growing up, I was at nearly every single home game here, maybe 95 percent of them, and went to a ton of away games too,” Castle said. “To see all of the stadium changes and us moving up from FCS to FBS, it just shows how important all the people were that came before us, and made this program into what it is now. Like (former head coach) Jerry Moore and all of the players that I really looked up to, it is really an honor to be a part of it all now, especially after seeing where it all came from.”
Castle also know how much football means to the community, especially when it comes to his own family and friends.
“Everybody comes out to support and my dad always tells me there’s always going to be somebody watching you, somebody that knows you, knows what you’re doing, even if you don’t think so,” Castle said. “I realize how I need to carry myself to be a good example because I remember looking up to players when I was a kid and just what I thought about them. And I just want to be that same thing to kids now.”
Part of his motivation comes from his family.
“I just want to make them proud,” Castle said. “I try not to be too prideful about it, and stay humble and take it one day at a time. It’s really cool to just be out here and on the team, but it’s also something that I don’t take for granted.”
Castle was a quarterback and defensive back for WHS. As a senior, he recorded 53 tackles, nine pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. As the Pioneers’ quarterback in 2019, Castle rushed for 2,223 yards, passed for 1,190 and accounted for 49 touchdowns.
Greene is another former Watauga Pioneer who is in his fourth season with App State football. He redshirted his first year.
“Jackson has done an unbelievable job here,” Clark said. “He reminds me of his dad in so many ways. He’s always in the right spot at the right time. He’s the quiet kid that works his tail off. And even though not everyone out there knows his name yet, he keeps making plays.”
Greene, who plays at defensive back, is in his fourth year on the team. Last season he appeared in 13 games and recorded six total tackles, one of which was a solo tackle. In total, Greene has seven tackles in his college career.
“It’s great to hear coach say that, and I’m really honored to be attending this college in this community I grew up in, and I love having the chance to go out there and give it my all every day,” Greene said.
In his senior year at WHS, Green was named Northwestern Conference Player of the Year as a senior. He totaled 73 tackles as a senior and had five interceptions while at WHS, including a pick-six. He also broke up seven passes and rushed for 649 yards with an average of 11.8 yards per carry. He scored six rushing touchdowns.
App State football opens the 2022 season at home on Sept. 3 against UNC Chapel Hill at noon.
