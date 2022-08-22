BOONE — When Jackson Greene was called forward to participate in a Jeopardy-based team building exercise among Appalachian State football players, he had no idea what was about to occur.
After other members of the team had participated in the game, Greene was called forward, along with another member of the squad, Miller Gibbs.
The prompt that they were given was "These two individuals are the most recent walk-ons to be put on scholarship." As Greene and Gibbs looked at each other confusingly, the coach leading the exercise pointed at the two of them and smiled. A moment later the projector being used to display questions changed to show photos of Greene and Gibbs and their names — the newest walk-ons to be put on scholarship.
The room erupted as dozens of players swarmed Greene — a redshirt sophomore — and his teammate, cheering as they all celebrated the two newest scholarship honorees.
"It feels awesome. I'm just so blessed to be given this opportunity and have this chance," Greene said. "I just feel like since I've been here, I have put my head down and worked hard, and that's something I feel like coaches are gonna notice. That hard work pays off in the long run."
Appalachian football head coach Shawn Clark was very complimentary of Greene and elaborated on what he saw in Greene to award the scholarship.
"Jackson can really come in and and play that position at weak safety and he's excellent on special teams as well. He embodies what I think App State Mountaineers are supposed to be just the way he goes about his business. He's always earning great grades. He represents our program in the right way and he really deserved it," Clark said. "Nothing is given around this place, things always have to be earned and and he's definitely done that."
Clark also snuck in a bit of good natured ribbing about Greene's performance compared to his father.
"Four of my former teammates have their son in our football program. I think that goes to show you what kind of trust they have in myself as the head football coach, trust in this program, and trust in this university," Clark said. "I know that Jeff (Greene's father) and I were teammates, but Jackson is definitely a lot better athlete than Jeff was."
After hearing the lighthearted joke his coach made about his father, Greene laughed.
"It feels good," Greene said. "Me and dad can laugh about it together, but really it just feels good. I know that my dad led the way for me and helped give me the opportunity to be here where I am today."
Greene is very aware of the multiple generations that play at App Sate.
"I grew up coming to these games with my dad. And it's just something that shows that this atmosphere here at Appalachian State is something unreal and something different than any other place," Greene said. "It shows that sons often want to carry on the same legacy as their dad does, which is awesome."
Jackson Greene Career Notes (courtesy App State Athletics)
2021: Appeared in all 14 games, contributing at safety and on special teams. A regular on all four of App State’s four primary special teams units. Finished the season with six tackles, including two in the Boca Raton Bowl. Saw time at safety in eight games and had defensive stops in three.
2020: Appeared in nine games, contributing primarily on special teams. Made first collegiate career tackle against Troy on a fourth-quarter running play by the Trojans.
High School: Northwestern Conference Player of the Year as a senior, when he played defensive back and quarterback for a Watauga team that won a conference title during an unbeaten regular season and finished 13-1 overall. Totaled 73 tackles as a senior and five interceptions, including one INT-return for a touchdown. Also had seven pass breakups. Offensively, rushed for 649 yards with an average of 11.8 yards per carry and scored six rushing touchdowns. When filling in at quarterback for an injured starter, threw for 612 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.