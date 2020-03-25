DENVER — Several media reports have said that former Appalachian State punter and kicker Sam Martin has agreed to a free agent deal with the Denver Broncos on March 24.
The Denver Post, citing a league source, said that Martin agreed a three-year deal with $7.05 million. Martin, who has been the punter for the Detroit Lions since he was the team’s fifth-round draft choice in 2013, averaged 45.3 yards per kick in the 2019 season.
He most recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Lions in 2016. He has a career average of 46.0 yards per punt.
Martin, who was a first-team Associated Press All-American his senior season, ranked sixth in App State history with a 41.6 yards per kick average. He was named the Southern Conference Player of the Week seven times, and is just the second App State specialist to be drafted into the NFL.
