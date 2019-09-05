BOONE — Appalachian State has its second former baseball player in the Major Leagues.
Former App State outfielder Jaylin Davis was promoted to the San Francisco Giants from Triple-A on Sept. 4. He wasted little time in getting his first hit with the Giants in San Francisco’s 9-8 win over the St. Louis Cardinals by going 1-for-3 from the plate.
Davis is the second Mountaineer to play on a Major League roster this season. Former App State pitcher Jeffrey Springs is on the Texas Rangers’ pitching staff. One of the stops for Springs on his way to the Rangers in the minor leagues was with the Hickory Crawdads.
Davis established himself as a reliable hitter at the Triple-A level by hitting 25 home runs and driving in 69 runs in 68 games this season. He was traded to the Giants’ organization by the Minnesota Twins in early August and had 10 home runs and a .333 batting average since playing for the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats.
Davis was picked by the Twins in the 24th round of the 2015 draft. While at Appalachian State, Davis was the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2013 when he hit 12 doubles, drove in 36 runs and stole 12 bases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.