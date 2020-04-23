BOONE — James Madison point guard Deshon Parker announced April 23 on Twitter that he will transfer to play at Appalachian State.
Parker, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 195 pounds, started all 30 games as a sophomore last season at James Madison, averaging 10.1 points and four rebounds per game. He started 18 of the 33 games he played as a freshman at James Madison, averaging 5.7 points and 2.3 minutes per game.
He thanked his family, the Lord, “JMU Nation” and Appalachian State coach Dustin Kerns in his tweet.
“I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Appalachian State University!” Parker tweeted. “I want to thank Coach Kerns and staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to be a part of their program.”
Parker entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 29. He was one of three Dukes — Darius Banks and Dwight Wilson were the others — who entered the transfer portal. The three players sought to transfer from JMU after coach Louis Rowe was replaced by Mark Byington.
Parker is not allowed to play in any games the 2020-21 season according to NCAA transfer rules.
