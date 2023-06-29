ASU_v_UNC_244.jpg

Demetrius Taylor played for App State. 

 Photo Jonathan Aguallo/App State Athletics

The NFL announced Thursday that four players have been suspended for violating the leagues gambling policy, including a former App State player. 

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts, and free agent and former App State player Demetrius Taylor are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season, according to the league.

  

