WEST POINT N.Y — Former Appalachian State defensive coordinator Nate Woody was named the defensive coordinator at Army on Jan. 2.
Woody was the defensive coordinator at Appalachian State from 2013-17 after being an assistant coach at Wofford from 2000-12. Woody was hired away from Appalachian State by Georgia Tech, where he was defensive coordinator in 2018.
He was let go by new coach Geoff Collins, who took over for head coach Paul Johnson at the end of the 2018 season. Woody was hired by Michigan to be a defensive analyst last season.
Woody will be the defensive coordinator for Army head coach Jeff Monken, who was the former head coach at Georgia Southern from 2009-13. Monken is 78-52 at Army and is 3-0 in bowl games.
“We are thrilled to welcome Nate Woody to the Army team,” Monken said in a statement. “Nate is a veteran coach that has led some of the nation’s top defenses year in and year out. Having faced his defenses in the past and seeing the production of his defensive units throughout his career, I am excited to have him leading our men at West Point.”
Woody brings a 3-4 set to Army. While at App State, Woody coached the Mountaineers’ defense to a 34-0 win over Mid-American Conference champion Toledo, which went into the game ranked eighth in the country in total offense. App State’s defense held Toledo to just 146 total yards and forced four turnovers.
Appalachian State’s defense led the Sun Belt Conference in total defense three times and ranked in the top 30 of FBS defenses from 2014-17. Appalachian State averaged 24 forced turnovers, including 19 interceptions, and had an average of 35 sacks per season in his last three seasons with the Mountaineers.
In his season at Georgia Tech, he coached the Yellow Jackets to 13 fumble recoveries, 25 takeaways and the Yellow Jackets scored three touchdowns defensively.
“I’m appreciative to Coach Monken for the opportunity to come to Army and work with this outstanding group of young men,” Woody said in a statement. “I saw firsthand in Ann Arbor how well this defense can play in the near upset at Michigan earlier this season and look forward to the challenge of maintaining this proud tradition at West Point.”
