BOONE — The Appalachian State football team led in-state FBS programs and Sun Belt Conference programs by having five players announced this week as members of the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which recognizes academic and athletic performance.
Affiliated with the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, the Honor Society includes 2019 team members Joey Cave, Darrynton Evans, Jordan Fehr, Ivan Reyes and Keishawn Watson.
The national list includes student-athletes who maintained at least a cumulative GPA of 3.2 and were significant contributors throughout the 2019 season. The five honorees from App State each appeared in all 14 games during a 13-1 season for the Mountaineers.
Members of the Honor Society must have either completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019 while meeting all NCAA-mandated progress toward degree requirements or be on pace to graduate this academic year if they declared early for the NFL Draft.
Evans declared for the NFL Draft following a redshirt junior season in which he scored 24 touchdowns while producing 2,064 all-purpose yards, including 1,480 rushing yards. Fehr carried a 3.78 GPA as a standout linebacker who led the team with 109 tackles.
Cave, Reyes and Watson all served as a game captain during the 2019 season. Reyes and Cave contributed on special teams and the offensive line, while Watson was one of App State’s primary receivers.
App State accounted for five of 16 selections from the 10-team Sun Belt and five of 13 selections from in-state FBS programs.
