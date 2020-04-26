BOONE — Two Appalachian State football players were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, which ran from April 23-25. Now that the draft is over, two other Mountaineers have also managed to find places on NFL rosters.
App State linebacker Jordan Fehr and safety Josh Thomas both agreed to sign undrafted free agent NFL contracts after Mountaineers running back Darrynton Evans and Akeem Davis-Gaither were drafted into the NFL.
“My agent Brian Hamilton met with a lot of teams (April 25) and (April 26) and thankfully the Minnesota Vikings had the best opportunity for me, so that’s who I went with” Fehr said.
Fehr signed with the Minnesota Vikings on April 26 and Thomas signed with the Buffalo Bills one day earlier. Fehr will participate in a virtual rookie camp May 8 instead of participating in a traditional rookie camp because of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“It’s reality now,” Fehr said. “It is what it is, so you just have to deal with it. I’m going to be taking it day by day and whenever we have to report I’ll be grateful and thankful and take advantage of it the best I can.”
Fehr played the middle linebacker position for the Mountaineers. He led the team with 109 tackles in 2019. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery, while helping the Mountaineers to a 13-1 record and the final No. 18 ranking by the Associated Press.
Fehr, a second team selection of the All-Sun Belt Conference team also played a key role in leading the Mountaineers to a Sun Belt Conference championship and an East Division title.
Fehr said he may play any of the linebacking positions with the Vikings
“They like my versatility, so I can play inside or out,” Fehr said. “But right now, I’m looking at playing inside. We’ll see how it goes.”
Fehr said he watched the draft until the end. Although he wasn’t selected, he felt he was going to end up on an NFL roster.
“My mindset was I have to prepare either way,” he said. “If I got drafted, then awesome. I wouldn’t be sad if I didn’t. But, it worked out and I was able to sign a deal. It doesn’t matter how you get there, it’s what you do when you get there.”
Fehr feels he will get a fair chance at making the Vikings’ roster. Minnesota finished the 2019 season with a 10-6 record, which was second in the NFL North Division behind the Green Bay Packers.
“I’m going to do all I can to make the 53-man roster,” he said. “That’s my goal and I’m just thankful for the opportunity to represent App State and showcase what I can do.”
Thomas signed with the Bills on April 25. He played in the CGS College Gridiron Showcase in Texas after the season ended. Thomas, who had 72 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in 2019, received second-team All-Sun Belt Conference recognition last season.
Thomas joins a Buffalo team that finished 10-6 and in second place of the AFC East Division behind the New England Patriots. Fehr was proud that there are four Mountaineers from the 2019 team who have a chance to extend their careers into the NFL.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “Just to be able to represent App State on the next level is a dream come true. We have a great football program and I’m so grateful to represent them on the next level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.