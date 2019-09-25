Fehr named to Campbell Trophy list

IRVING, Texas – Appalachian State senior linebacker Jordan Fehr is one of 185 semifinalists nationally for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes an individual as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
The semifinalists for the award, presented by Mazda, were announced by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame on Wednesday. He is one of 71 semifinalists from an FBS program.
Fehr, a business management major who is also pursuing a minor in advanced entrepreneurship, has a 3.77 GPA. Named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District team, he is a two-time member of the Chancellor's List and a four-time member of the Dean's List.
A team captain as a senior, as well as a member of the preseason watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Reese's Senior Bowl, Fehr recorded a career-high 16 tackles Saturday in a 34-31 win against in-state ACC program North Carolina. He earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors last year after totaling 86 tackles with a team-high 5.5 sacks and entered this year ranked No. 3 among FBS linebackers on The Athletic's annual "Freaks List."
In the community, Fehr has participated in several service activities such as filling shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, helping build homes for Habitat for Humanity, mentoring children through the Western Youth Network, collecting goods for school supply and soap/shampoo drives and visiting patients at a children's hospital during the 2018 bowl visit to New Orleans.
Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
The NFF will announce 12-to-14 finalists on Oct. 30, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2019 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class presented by Fidelity Investments.
"The NFF would like to personally congratulate each of the nominees as well as their schools and coaches on their tremendous accomplishments," NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement. "We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist's achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates."
