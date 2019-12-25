BOONE — Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans declared his intention to enter the 2020 NFL draft on Twitter on Dec. 25.
“After much prayer and discussion with my family, coaches and teammates, I have decided to enter the 2020 NFL draft and forego my last season at App State,” Evans tweeted.
Evans finished the 2019 season with 1,480 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing. His longest run went for 87 yards. He finishes his career at App State with 2,884 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing.
Evans was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Along with his 18 touchdown runs, Evans has also scored five touchdowns catching the football and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Evans has piled up plenty of accomplishments for his resume. He was the Most Valuable Player in the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game and was the 2018 Sun Belt rushing champion. Evans was also named first-team All-Sun Belt in 2018 after gaining 1,187 yards rushing.
Evans can do more than run the ball on offense. He returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown for the Mountaineers in their Camellia Bowl win over Toledo during his freshman season. He also returned a kickoff 100 yards against Penn State in the 2018 season-opening game.
Evans missed the 2017 season because of an injured knee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.