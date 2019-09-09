Evans named Offensive Player of the Week

BOONE — National rushing leader Darrynton Evans has been named the Sun Belt Conference's Offensive Player of the Week after he totaled 298 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in Appalachian State's 56-41 win against Charlotte.
Evans rushed for a career-high 234 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries, and he also scored on a 45-yard return of an onside kick. Adding to his 99 rushing yards on 14 carries in a season-opening win, he leads the nation with 333 rushing yards through two games thanks to an average of 10.1 yards per carry.
He's the only back in the country with a double-digit average and at least 200 total rushing yards. Evans rushed for an 87-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, had a 3-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, pushed App State's lead to 49-34 on a 68-yard touchdown run with 7:14 remaining and helped seal the win on his kickoff return with 3:10 left.
The 234-yard total is the highest in an FBS game through two weeks, ahead of two other 200-yard efforts from Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (221) and Clemson's Travis Etienne (205), and Evans' 87-yard touchdown is the fourth-longest rush to this point in the 2019 season.
Evan posted the most rushing yards by a Sun Belt back since Jalin Moore put up 239 for App State during a win against Georgia State in 2017. Since the Mountaineers began Sun Belt play in 2014, they have accounted for seven of the top 12 individual rushing efforts in the league.
The reigning Sun Belt rushing champion, Evans has rushed for at least 100 yards in eight of his last 11 games, and that excludes the 99-yard total in Week 1.
