INDIANAPOLIS — The two Appalachian State players participating in the NFL Scouting Combine had starkly different results in the event, which ended March 1.
Super Bowl runner-up San Francisco met with running back Darrynton Evans, according to the website ninersnation.com.
The website reported that Evans was clocked in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.41 seconds was second among running backs and had 20 reps of bench pressing 225 pounds was tied for ninth. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor ran a 4.39 40-yard dash to lead the running backs.
He also had a 37-inch vertical jump, which is 10th overall for running backs, and a broad jump of 10 feet, five inches, which was sixth overall, according to the website.
Evans ran for 1,480 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019. He also scored caught 21 passes for 198 yards and five touchdowns. Evans is a two-time Sun Belt Conference Most Valuable Player.
Should the 49ers choose to select Evans, he would be the latest Mountaineer to be on the San Francisco roster as defensive end Ronald Blair Jr. is a member of the 49ers. He missed much of last season because of a torn ACL suffered in Week 10 in a 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Evans would also be the second Sun Belt Conference running back on the team’s roster. Former Georgia Southern runner Matt Breida plays for the 49ers.
Former App State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither had a different experience. Numerous media reports have said he will undergo surgery to repair a partial stress fracture in his right foot.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was the first to report that Davis-Gaither would have the surgery done on March 3.
“Appalachian State LB Akeem Davis-Gaither will have surgery Tuesday with Dr. Robert Anderson for a partial stress fracture in his right foot that has bothered him since the season, source said. It’ll be a 6-to 8-week recovery, so healthy in plenty of time for his rookie year,” Pelissero tweeted.
Davis-Gaither participated in the bench press and cranked out 21 reps of the 225 pounds on the bar. He finished the 2019 season with 104 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss. He also had five sacks and one interception.
Davis-Gaither was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. He blocked a field goal that clinched a 34-31 win over North Carolina last season.
